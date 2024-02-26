Cardi B is currently trending since fans have reportedly put up several "Missing" posters for the rapper across Miami.

The poster calls out Cardi by her actual name, Belcalis Almanzar, stating she was last seen on "January 1st, 2024". The poster also reports the following:

"If you have any information about CARDI B please contact: BARDIGANG."

As per reports from XXL magazine, these posters were put up by fans who were worried that Cardi's next album was taking too long to drop.

Reportedly, these rumors originated when a fan account (@UpdatesofCardi) on X began sharing the missing posters and requesting followers to repost and share the image online.

Since then, the internet has exploded with memes, gifs, reactions, and fake news reports over the supposed "Missing" poster. One user commented on the Cardi trend, seemingly taking shots at the rapper's career, referring to it as "dead".

"#WhereIsCardi": Internet reacts as Cardi B trends over alleged missing posters

Fans have taken to X to highlight their reactions to the fake posters being put up across Miami.

One user even appears to have created a fake newscast under the name "BMZ" where they reported that #WhereIsCardi is trending because fans are trying to uncover an alleged hard drive that contains unreleased music and "exclusive content".

More reactions followed, with several fans reposting the hashtag in the comments section of posts related to "Cardi B Missing".

Many fans were seen referring to other rappers as "Detectives" who were joining the "search for Cardi". Even artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Latto were reposted, as users from their fanbases joined the trend.

One fan even proclaimed that SZA had joined the search while simultaneously promoting her latest single Saturn.

Surpringly, several Nicki Minaj fans were seen commenting on reposts by throwing shade at Cardi and her fanbase, with many stating how this entire "Missing" event appeared similar to trends that Nicki and her fanbase (Barbz) have previously gone viral for.

According to reactions online, it appears that fans put these posters have been put up in anticipation of more Cardi B music, given her last album was her Grammy-winning project, Invasion Of Privacy, which was released in 2018.