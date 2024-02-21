"She knows her tour is going to flop": Internet reacts to Nicki Minaj inviting Katt Williams to her tour

On February 19, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram live to ask her fans to catch Katt Williams' attention and invited him on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. In the live, she said,

"I know that this is the busiest man in show business. I know that he's rich. I know that he's the funniest man in show business. Can y'all hit up Katt Williams and ask him what would be his price... to be a part of the Pink Friday 2 Gag City Tour?"

Nicki Minaj released a sequel to her album Pink Friday in December, bagging the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The first concert for the tour will begin in Oakland, California, on March 1, 2024.

While reacting to The Shade Room's post about Nicki Minaj's Instagram live, fans speculated that the rapper invited the comedian since her tour was not doing well.

Katt Williams is well-known in the comedy industry. He gained recognition after his appearance in the podcast Club Shay Shay, where he called out fellow comedians, such as Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Michael Blackson, and Cedric the Entertainer.

"Gurl them tickets ain't selling?" say netizens about Nicki Minaj

Reacting to Nicki Minaj's recent Instagram live and her attempt at scouting Katt Williams to join her tour, netizens commented that the rapper's tickets aren't selling. Many also pointed out that getting him to join could be expensive since Katt Williams is on tour already. Others thought it'd be a brilliant idea to have a comedian join a music tour and that her fans would appreciate it.

Katt Williams is also on his Dark Matters tour, which includes artists such as Torrei Hart and Mo'Nique.

Nicki Minaj confirmed that Monica would be joining her on the North American leg of her tour. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Monica said,

"I'm really grateful for Nicki, because she's one of those people that has always said 'Monica meant everything to my childhood,' and some people, they act like they forget. And so, it's pretty cool to not be forgotten and to be called for things like such, so we 'gon show up and show out."

Monica is a multi-platinum 25-million-plus-selling Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist who gained recognition in the 90s.

