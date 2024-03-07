Billboard Women in Music is finally in the books for 2024, as the award ceremony returned this past Wednesday (Mar. 6) to celebrate various accomplishments by female artists across the industry.

The ceremony was hosted by actress Tracee Ellis Ross at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Several popular artists like Kylie Minogue and Victoria Monét were recognized with awards this year.

Expand Tweet

Though Billboard decided against a live stream of the award show this year, they have set the entire show to be available online tomorrow (Mar. 7). Follow the link in the above post to know more about where to stream the entire event.

The artists also made a splash in the headlines for the various attires worn on the Red Carpet for Billboard's Women in Music award show. Check out more about the award winners and eye-catching designer fits below.

Major highlights from Billboard Women in Music Awards show

Several female artists were awarded for their contributions to the music industry last year. Awards were distributed to pop icons as well as female executives for their efforts in paving the road for more female artists to be recognized.

Multiple "Global Force" awards were distributed to international artists for their work and music released over the past year. Here is a list of all the artists that were awarded at Billboard's Women in Music award show:

1. Woman of the Year Award

The coveted award was taken home by Karol G and was presented to the artist by actress Sofia Vergara. Here's a fan account reposting the moment Karol ran up on stage to receive the Women of the Year award.

Expand Tweet

2. Global Force Award

Annalisa took home Billboard's Global Force award. In the introduction video, the singer stated how she's aware that her music has a positive impact and is the "source of power to many people's lives".

A fan account reposted a video from Annalisa's press room, check out the singer's fit from last night below.

Expand Tweet

3. Powerhouse Award

The "Powerhouse" award was presented to Charli XCX. The artist also performed the song So I during the ceremony. Here's a clip of her performance at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Expand Tweet

4. Hitmaker Award

Popular rapper Ice Spice was announced as the Hitmaker of the Year. A fan managed to capture Ice's speech from the event and posted it to X. Check out her acceptance speech for Billboard's 'Hitmaker' award below.

Expand Tweet

5. Icon Award

Kylie Minogue was dubbed the Icon of the year. She later took to social media to express her excitement by stating she was "honored" to be the recipient of this award.

Expand Tweet

6. Global Force Award

Luísa Sonza received the Global Force award last night and was also seen performing alongside Demi Lovato at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. A fan managed to capture this performance and uploaded it to X.

Expand Tweet

7. Visionary Award

Maren Morris was presented with the Visionary Award at the Women in Music award ceremony last night. During the press room conversation, Maren stated:

“It really encapsulates what this evening is about, female empowerment.”

8. Group of the Year Award

The popular K-pop girl band, NewJeans, was awarded Group of the Year. A video captured at the event found the crowd chanting for the band as the presenter hyped up Billboard recognizing their efforts over the year.

Expand Tweet

9. Producer of the Year Award

PinkPantheress was recognized as Producer of the Year at the Women in Music 2024 award show. The artist was also seen talking to Lilly Singh explaining how she feels that more women should consider tapping into producing their own music.

"It shouldn't be a surprise that Women play instruments and make music. That shouldn't be a surprise," she said.

Expand Tweet

10. Global Force Award

The third Global Force Award was presented to Sarah Geronimo, who has been active in pop music since 2003 and is also known as the "Popstar Royalty." The singer is the first artist from the Philippines to be recognized at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Expand Tweet

11. Breakthrough Award

The Breakthrough Award was presented to upcoming Nigerian artist Tems, who was recently nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Tems was also seen taking to social media to showcase her chosen fit for the award show.

Expand Tweet

12. Rising Star Award

Victoria Monét has had quite the year, from winning a Grammy award for Best New Artist to now receiving Billboard recognition for the Rising Star Award. She was also seen performing her hit single On My Mama from her debut studio album Jaguar II.

Expand Tweet

13. Impact Award

Young Miko received the Impact Music Award at the Women in Music Awards. She was seen talking to Lilly Singh in the press room where she confirmed that she would be performing her new song Curita, while also stating:

"It's honestly very exciting. I cant believe all the artists Im seeing around me, I'm just excited to be a part of this"

Expand Tweet

Along with all the award winners, the event hosted several famous presenters including Andra Day, GloRilla, Ellie Goulding, JoJo, Coco Jones, Bebe Rexha, Saweetie, and Lainey Wilson.

Katy Perry was also found walking the red carpet as well as catching up with Lilly Singh and Billboard's Rania Aniftos.