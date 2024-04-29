Chris Brown shares his financial success business plan on the R&B Money Podcast

Chris Brown (Breezy) appeared as the latest guest on R&B Money Podcast's 100th episode to break down his "Long-range business plan" that led him to financial success in his career.

The episode premiered on Saturday, April 27, on the podcast's official YouTube Channel, with Chris discussing his evolution as an artist, naming his top 5 R&B artists, his past discography, and more.

Expand Tweet

The interview, hosted by Tank and J. Valentine, lasts about an hour and 30 minutes. Chris takes them through his most recent studio album 11:11 Deluxe, which hit streaming platforms on April 11 with added features from Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Tee Grizzley, Bryson Tiller, and more.

"You need an exit strategy": Chris Brown breaks down his business plans

Around the one-hour mark, Tank directs the interview toward Chris Brown's financial ventures, asking the singer to break down the business side of being an artist and how he began to own the art he creates.

Chris explains how he started making investments at the age of 17 as a safety net for his career as an artist, by stating:

"Unless you touring, you don't know how long you're going to be successful and its not like... every artist can make it look like they're getting money. If you're not a touring act, if you're not doing stuff... you need an exit strategy."

He proceeds to explain how his business team at the time urged him to pursue investments in franchises like Burger King in an attempt to have a regular consistent flow of income.

Chris Brown goes on to state how the real change came once he turned 25 which was when his existing contract with his label was coming to an end. Since he had already established himself as an artist with hit records like Loyal, he managed to leverage those achievements during the negotiations with Jive Records.

He highlights how during the discussions he pushed for a 50-50 split between Jive Records, which would later dissolve to form RCA Records. Chris states how this was the first step to establishing a better business relationship with the new label, citing how he no longer wished to be paid "cents on the dollar" for the music he was creating.

He would go on to state how his second step was toward owning his masters, which came about during the renegotiations a couple of years later once he turned 28.

"I still want this but I lemme get my masters from here, from I think, F.A.M.E album and up... so being able to have that structured deal like shout out to Mark Pitts again. Peter Edge, everybody that really kinda looked and said you know we'll give him this deal."

Expand Tweet

Listening to this story J. Valentine states how Chris Brown should be considered the ideal poster boy for how labels work, given his strategy and growth from an upcoming artist to eventually gaining significant independence under RCA Records.

Closer to the end of the interview, Chris highlights his top five R&B singers of all time which include:

Tank Usher Brandy Tevin Campbell and Sam Cooke

Tank ends the interview by congratulating Chris Brown on all the success he's had over the years, giving him credit for his work ethic. He cites how "over the past 20 years" there hasn't been an artist that's entered the game with the kind of drive Breezy has established since he entered the music industry.

Chris Brown will also be headed for an 11:11 US tour this year, starting from June 5 in Detroit. The tour run will conclude with a final show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on August 7, 2024. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale and can be purchased from Chris's official website.