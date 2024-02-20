Chris Brown announces '11:11' Deluxe album and tour scheduled for summer 2024

Chris Brown has officially announced that he has more music on the way. The R&B singer took to Instagram to reveal his plans to release the Deluxe edition for his 11th studio album, 11:11.

Brown announced this album update through multiple posts on his Instagram story, which found the singer hinting at what the upcoming deluxe edition will aim to deliver. His Instagram story caption read,

"Deluxe 11:11 album will have 11 new songs! Shooting for 4/11 drop (Not 100 percent on the date."

Brown is hoping the Deluxe album will drop on April 11, 2024, which will coincide with his upcoming album tour, which is scheduled to kick off this summer.

11:11 was released to all streaming platforms on November 10, 2023, via RCA records (under an exclusive license from Chris Brown Entertainment LLC). The album features artists like Davido, Lojay, Future, and more.

Everything we know about Chris Brown's '11:11' Deluxe album, tour, and more

Today, Chris Brown announced that 11:11 Deluxe will sound like a completely new album, given that he's adding 11 new tracks. The singer cited how excited he is for the summer, alluding to his upcoming tour and the Deluxe project dropping at the same time. His Instagram story caption read,

"This deluxe sound like a whole new album. We finna have some fun this summer."

Chris first announced his upcoming tour on his story last week (February 13). The singer provided fans with the name of the tour and cited how the tour is expected to begin in 2024's "Early Summer."

He also announced that the official tour dates will be revealed once his team confirms the venues. His Instagram story caption read,

"Hey TEAM BREEZY... Management has asked me to wait on revealing the tour DATES until we confirm all venues. When's the tour? : EARLY Summer Time. What's the name of the tour? : the 11:11 tour."

On February 15, the official music video for the album's lead single, Angel Numbers/Ten Toes, was released on YouTube. Since its release, the video has garnered over three million views.

More about Brown's 11:11 album

11:11 is a 22-track album with a run-time of one hour and seven minutes. It was preceded by singles like Summer Too Hot and Sensational (Feat. Davido and Lojay).

Sensational was nominated for "Best R&B Performance" at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Besides Davido and Lojay's feature on Sensational, the first 11 tracks of the album also include features from Future, Fridayy, Maeta, and Byron Messia. The remaining 11 tracks are all solo performances from Chris Brown.

Brown has also been nominated in multiple categories, including "Outstanding Male Artist" and "Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album" (for Sensational) at the upcoming 2024 NAACP Image Awards.

The voting is open to all on NAACP's official website and will close in the next four days at 9 pm ET, February 24, 2024.

