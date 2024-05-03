Lil Yachty admits he accidentally liked a tweet dissing Kendrick Lamar after being mentioned in Euphoria

The recent beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has again hit the headlines after the former released his diss track Euphoria. Amid all this, X users noticed rapper Lil Yachty's like on a tweet made by a fan of Drake, criticizing Lamar.

Soon after, the singer took to the social media platform and claimed that it was just a mistake that he liked the tweet. Later, he unliked the post, but it gained more attention since Lamar mentioned Yachty in his diss track. The lyrics went as follows:

"I'm allergic to the lame s***, only you like being famous/ Yachty can’t give you no swag either; I don’t give a f*** about who you hang with."

Despite admitting to the alleged mistake, users came up with some interesting reactions. Some even claimed that Lil Yachty just wanted to stay out of trouble and, hence, had to clarify fast.

Yachty claimed that he accidentally liked the post, (Image via @lilyachty/X)

Rapper Lil Yachty tweeted on X, stating that he had accidentally liked the tweet in which Kendrick Lamar was dissed by a Drake fan

For the unversed, the two rappers, Kendrick Lamar and Drake, have been dissing each other back and forth through their tracks. After Drizzy released Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle, fans were eagerly waiting for Lamar's response to Drake's diss track, which got over on April 30, when he released Euphoria.

However, soon, Lil Yachty seemingly entered the beef when fans noticed his like on a tweet made by a fan of rapper Drake. The tweet read:

"So who was raising your child while you were out cheating on your wife with white women? @kendricklamar."

The original tweet that Yachty "accidentally" liked, (Image via @drizzyys/X)

The tweet came up as a defense of Drizzy's parenting style and further questioned who was raising Kendrick's child when he was allegedly cheating on his fiancé.

Fans noticed that the post was liked by Lil Yachty. However, the 26-year-old rapper soon took to social media platforms to clarify. He revealed that it was a mistake and wrote:

"S**t was an accident lmao."

X users have, however, come up with some interesting responses to the tweet dropped by the A Cold Sunday artist. A user, @actatumonline, wrote:

"Boy said I want absolutely no smoke with the boogieman. I respect it."

Some users believed that Yachty was only making up an excuse by claiming that dropping the like was just a mere "accident."

The tweet, which Lil Yatchy allegedly liked accidentally, highlighted the infidelity rumors about Lamar

What reportedly started as a simple rap battle has now turned into a rivalry between Lamar and Drake. In the diss track, Lamar took a dig at Drake's alleged ghostwriters and wrote:

"Ain’t twenty-v-one, it’s one-v-twenty if I gotta smack n##### that write with you. Yeah, bring ’em out too, I’ll clean ’em out too."

Despite the mention of Lil Yachty in the diss track, the rapper seemed to not want to respond to it and become a part of the beef. As it has been mentioned before, when Lamar questioned Drizzy's parenting in his diss track, the lyrics went as follows:

"Why would I call around tryna get dirt on n**gas? Y’all think all my life is rap?/ That’s ho sh*t, I got a son to raise, but I can see you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that."

While the tweet highlighted Lamar's reported infidelity, he had reportedly admitted to cheating through his album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, where he said:

"I was never high, I was never drunk, never out my mind/I need control, they handed me some smoke, but still I declined/I did it sober, sittin’ with myself, I went through all emotions/No dependents — except for one, let me bring you closer."

Fans assumed that the like was possibly a stand for the Canadian rapper. However, Lil Yachty has given clarity as of now. Meanwhile, the beef between Drake and Lamar escalated in March 2024 with the release of Like That.

The beef first began back in 2013, when Lamar dropped Control, where he claimed to be the king of rap and mentioned other rappers, including Drizzy, who couldn't stand a chance there.

Lil Yachty and Drake had been known to be friends. In an interview with Complex back in October 2023, Yachty revealed that the Canadian artist had supported him a lot even before they began working together.

The duo had worked together on several songs, like A Moody Conversation, Oprah's Bank Account, and Another Late Night.