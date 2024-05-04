What does Fring mean? Drake takes a shot at ASAP Rocky with possible Rihanna reference in new diss track, Family Matters 

Drake’s new diss track “Family Matters” primarily aimed at Kendrick Lamar, also takes a jab at A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, and The Weeknd. Drizzy addressed the “Am I Dreaming” rapper with his real name Rakim in the track and said:

“Rakim talkin' sh*t again/ Gassed 'cause you hit my BM first, n*gga, do the math, who I was hittin' then?”

Drizzy’s jab at A$AP is likely a response to the latter’s diss track “Show of Hands” where he claimed the Toronto rapper still has feelings for Rihanna. Drizzy and RiRi had an on-and-off relationship for about a decade.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker further used a term that had netizens speculating he might have subtly mentioned Rihanna:

“Ask Fring if this a good idea the next time you cuddled in that bed again/ She'll even tell you leave the boy alone 'fore you get your head split again”

Drizzy named a now-closed Toronto restaurant run by celeb chef Susur Lee’s songs Kai and Levi Bent-Lee Fring’s.

It was believed that Gustavo "Gus" Fring was Rihanna’s favorite character in Breaking Bad so, Drake gave her the nickname Fring. Later, he went on to name his favorite Toronto restaurant with the same moniker.

Drake takes a jab at A$AP Rocky and seemingly mentions RiRi in latest diss track

In 2015, Drake denied fan speculation that the Toronto restaurant’s name had anything to do with Rihanna. Explaining the meaning of Fring, he told New York Times’ T Magazine:

“It’s just something you pull from your own emotions, from a happy time. To get the real definition of Fring’s, you need to come to the restaurant. Ask a chef, ask a server, and everyone’s definition will be something different."

Drizzy did not speak about his rumored nickname for RiRi. Instead, he said the word is derived from Jamaican Patois, a spoken language with multilingual influences.

The most notable use of this language can be seen in Drizzy’s “Days in the East End”. He gave an example of the word’s usage:

“We’d say, ‘Last night, we were so fringed.’”

In his May 4 diss track "Family Matters", Drake's mention of the term Fring comes after he mocks A$AP Rocky for releasing tracks that are "mid". He said that he wasn’t aware that A$AP rapped, as the only hype he gets is for his outfits and fashion sense.

Drizzy next hits out at him by saying he would probably have another baby before dropping any new music, implying that A$AP has more children than musical tracks. He added:

“Even when you do drop, they gon' say you should've modeled 'cause it's mid again/ Smokin' Fenty 'bout it, should've put you on the first one, tryna get it in”

Drake has not yet confirmed directly that the word "Fring" has ties with Rihanna. Nonetheless, listeners have since been trying to decode all the hidden metaphors in his track.