Who is Dave Free? Drake drops savage diss track response to Kendrick Lamar, 'Family Matters'

Drake has dropped “Family Matters” in response to Kendrick Lamar’s diss tracks “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA”, further taking their feud forward. He made some shocking claims in the lyrics, among which one alleged Kendrick’s business collaborator Dave Free might be the biological father to one of his children.

Kendrick proposed to his high school sweetheart Whitney Alford in 2015, and shares two children with her — daughter Uzi and son Enoch. In “Family Matters”, Drizzy hinted at Alford engaging in infidelity as he claims Dave, who used to be Lamar’s manager might be his “BM” or baby mama’s “secret BD” or ‘baby daddy’:

“I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Free/ Don't make it dave freeze/ Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD”

Drake drops menacing Kendrick Lamar diss track replete with jarring claims

Drake's "Family Matters" which runs for over 7 minutes questions the foundation of the relationship between Kendrick Lamar and his fiancée Whitney Alford. In verse 1, the Toronto rapper drops the bombs as he goes:

"You the black messiah wifing up a mixed queen/ And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem"

As Lamar calls Drizzy out in "Euphoria" for capitalizing on his blackness and only leaning toward it when it profits him, the latter mocks him for wanting to marry Aflord, who is of mixed ethnicity. Alford has a bi-racial mother and an African-American father. However, Drizzy also accuses Lamar of cheating on Alford with white women, claiming he does it to boost his "self-esteem".

He further says Lamar and Alford's "puppy love" ended in their late teens, asking Lamar to ponder what his fiancée truly needs. Drizzy claims there is always a hidden plea for help in Whitney Alford's captions on social media:

"Your baby mama captions always screamin, "save me"/ You did her dirty all her life, you tryna make peace"

Drake then concludes his claims in Verse 1 by dropping the Dave Free bomb in the equation. California-based Dave is the former president of Top Dawg Entertainment's recording company — the label Kendrick Lamar signed with back in 2005. In 2020, he founded his own record company pgLang, where he partnered with Dave.

Dave directed Lamar's short films and music videos during their time at Top Dawg Entertainment. He won a Grammy in 2018 in the Best Music Video category for Lamar's "HUMBLE" from his fourth studio album DAMN. Dave was also nominated for the award three more times.

Other accolades in Dave Free's trove include one Variety Hitmakers award in the Creativity and Impact category, two BET Hip Hop Awards in the Best Director of the Year category, and three MTV Video Music Awards — two in Best Direction and one in Video of the Year category.

After Drake dropped his diss track and made the claims about Dave Free and Whitney Alford, either of them or Lamar is yet to respond.