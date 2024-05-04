Where does Drake live? 616 area code explored as Kendrick Lamar drops new diss track

Kendrick Lamar has released a song featuring the number 616, leading to a lot of debate among the public. Titled 6:16 In LA, the song is targeted towards Drake and fans are trying to speculate the theory behind using 616 in the title, since it refers to a lot of things, including Father's Day and Tupac's birthday.

The song has also sparked some interest in area code 616 since many people believe that Drake is living in a place covered under the same. Notably, 616 covers the places that come under Kent County, Ottawa County, Grand Traverse County, Ionia County, Montcalm County, Barry County, and Muskegon County.

However, Drake is currently a resident of Toronto, Canada, and has been living in a huge mansion that was built on 50,000 sq. ft. of land, as per Architectural Digest. Kendrick's new single is related to his ongoing dispute with Drake and a portion of the lyrics also states:

"100 n**gas that you got on salary/ and 20 of them want you as a casualty/ and one of them is actually/ is next to you / and two of them is practically tied to your lifestyle."

Drake does not live in a place that is covered under area code 616: Current residence and other details explored

As mentioned, Drake is a Toronto, Ontario native and is not living in any place that is a part of the area code 616. There are several cities listed under the code such as Coopersville, Rockford, Caledonia, Culterville, and more. The area code became active back in 1947.

Drake's current mansion is worth $100 million and he has given it the name of The Embassy, as per The Sun. The house features the best facilities and he told Architectural Digest in April 2020 that he wants the property to "stand firm" for a long time.

The mansion reportedly has a swimming pool, along with a recording studio and basketball court. There is also a bathtub created with black marble of around 4,000 pounds along with a bed and wardrobe.

A lot of other things are available for display inside the house, including sculptures made by the singer. In his interview with Architectural Digest, Drake also said:

"I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

Drake has previously been the owner of many other properties. According to Los Angeles Times, one of them is YOLO Estate which also has similar features to his mansion in Toronto. The Carter Effect star purchased the house for $27 million and listed it for $22.7 million in 2022.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's dispute explained in brief

The feud between both artists, Kendrick Lamar and Drake, started in October 2023 after the latter released a track titled First Person Shooter. It marked his collaboration with J. Cole and the lyrics described himself along with Drake and Lamar as the "big three" of rap.

Cole then dropped a diss track titled 7 Minute Drill last month, criticizing Lamar for his music. While Cole himself decided to step down from the dispute, Drake responded by releasing a song titled Push Ups. The duo has been releasing more diss tracks such as Champagne Moments and Taylor Made Freestyle.

Lamar is specifically trending for his song, Euphoria, which has managed to reach on top of the charts.