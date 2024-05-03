What is OVO and who owns it? Kendrick Lamar takes aim at Drake in new diss track, 6:16 in LA

Kendrick Lamar's song 6:16 in LA released on Friday, May 3. It was purportedly a jab at Drake, according to Hot New Hip Hop. In this song, Lamar allegedly aims at the singer's propaganda train, beginning with DJ Akademiks.

The rapper reportedly aimed at One Dance singer's OVO staff members in the new song. Lamar also claimed that Drake's own staff is currently working against him. He further said that he currently employs OVO personnel.

For those unversed, in 2012, producer Noah "40" Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and the Rich Baby Daddy singer launched the Toronto-based record label OVO Sound.

A list of confirmed musicians and up-and-coming talents that are signed to the label includes producers Nineteen85, Boi-1da, and T-Minus in addition to Majid Jordan, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Roy Woods, Baka Not Nice, dvsn, Popcaan, Naomi Sharon, Smiley, and 1NONLYTG.

OVO is a brand founded by rapper Drake

The rapper founded the brand a decade ago (Image via OVO)

Drake has associated the OVO brand with his music from his early 2006 releases. However, the label was officially established in 2012.

Moscowitz worked as co-president and CEO of Warner Records from 2010 to 2013, when he, along with Drake, formally established the independent label in 2012. The label has released albums by Majid Jordan, Dvsn, and Roy Woods.

After that, they set up an OVO MySpace page and a blog on which they and their group shared their own work as well as music, art, photography, and fashion.

OVO Sound Radio, a bi-monthly radio show co-produced with Apple Beats 1 online radio, debuted in 2015. Later, the rapper increased the label's visibility by highlighting OVO in his tracks, bringing up the label frequently at his performances and in songs, and pushing OVO merchandise.

Moreover, in a January 23 interview, Mr. Morgan, the president of OVO Sound, stated to Variety—

“OVO has always been about music first. Together with Drake, 40, and Oliver, we’re excited to partner with like-minded people in Todd, Lee and the Santa Anna team.”

He further said—

“We feel strongly that the combination of our teams will allow for both our current and future artists to flourish.”

The Dutch-Caribbean singer Naomi Sharon was signed by OVO on January 20, 2023, marking her as the label's first female artist.

Furthermore, the official OVO website reported that along with a few other well-known names, PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, Popcaan, Roy Woods, DVSN, iLoveMakonnen, and OB O'Brien appear as label artists.

Even while fashion is OVO's primary revenue stream, the band's music and artistic endeavors are equally significant.

Three days after dropping his first diss track, Euphoria, Kendrick Lamar has returned with another jab at Drake. Lamar's new song, 6:16 in LA, is a parody of Drake's well-known, reflective "timestamp songs," such as 4 PM in Calabasas from 2013 and 8 AM in Charlotte from 2023.

Additionally, Kendrick claimed in the same song that Drake has been sending people to conduct background checks on Lamar. He also said that Drake is a dull person, nevertheless, and that this hasn't produced any material gains.

The 4PM in Calabasas singer didn’t say anything regarding the entire incident as of yet.