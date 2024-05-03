"He smothered Drake" — Dame Dash reacts to Kendrick Lamar's diss track Euphoria, likening it to Nas' Ether

Dame Dash's reactions added weight to an ongoing saga in the rapping industry. In a whirlwind of hip-hop drama, the industry is abuzz with Kendrick Lamar's latest diss track, Euphoria. The track, which is filled with lyrical venom aimed at fellow rapper Drake, has ignited a firestorm of reactions across the music world.

In a new episode of Choppin' It Up on American Nu Network, on May 3, 2024, Dame Dash, at a barber shop set up, was asked about his opinion on the latest diss track dropped by Lamar, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella said —

"He smothered Drake."

In his reaction, Dame drew a comparison between Kendrick Lamar's track and Nas' famous diss track Ether, aimed at Jay Z, a response to the Young Forever singer's Takeover released in the early 2000s.

Dame Dash weighs in on Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria

Dame Dash, the hip-hop mogul and an entrepreneur, shared his thoughts on Lamar's latest offering. In a candid revelation with American Nu Network, Dash suggested that hip hop is a sport and a battle of lyrics, and Lamar "snuffed" Drake —

"Well, again, hip-hop is a sport, real hip-hop, so as a fan, it's not a personal thing. But I am, um, I could say this again: Kendrick said it, and you know, he, it's like he snuffed Drake. HeDrake swung on him, and no one was expecting it."

The Champions singer looked at Lamar's verse on Drake's use of AI in the lyrics. He noted that it hits because you have to validate your lyrics at his point —

"And you know, I am not sure if that first was AI or not that we heard from Kendrick Lamar. I don't know, but number one, I thought the AI sh*t makes it whack. Because now you never know who is real, and you have to get validation. It's like you have to be certified with a real record to know it's not AI."

Kendrick Lamar (Image via Getty)

Dame Dash further suggested that he was curious to see how Kendrick Lamar would respond when Drake dropped Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.

Expressing his thoughts on Euphoria, Dash said at first he did not like it because when he anticipates a battle record, he expects aggression but later finds it impressive —

"When I first, like, when you want to hear like a battle record you want to hear, it almost like for me, it really like you want to be aggressive, and when he (Lamar) started out, I thought it was cool because it was an intro."

"But when I first heard, I didn't like it when I first was listening to it, but then when I started hearing the words of what he was doing, I was like, this sh*t is kind of ill," he continued.

The American record label producer thought Kendrick Lamar pointed out that Drake being a dad was the "most grown-up battle."

"And then the next when he talked about being a father. As a man, I thought that that was the most logical, grown man, battle rap sh*t that you could say because I am on that type of time, so like, you know, like maybe a killer wants to hear about killing."

He further hints at the Canadian rapper's assertion that if the claims in verses by Lamar are not valid, they should not matter —

"f**k all that dumb shit. If you ain't a dad don't matter."

Drake (Image via Getty)

Drawing comparisons to Nas' legendary diss track Ether, Dame Dash added that Nas made claims that were not true, and it did not bother him —

"Nas rap with Jay Z, it didn't bother me because he was making a sh*t up. There was no truth really to what he said to me. I was like, that's even though it was cool and sounded dope."

In this ongoing hip-hop saga, Dash said that he is curious and wondering who will drop another track, as this is a battle of lyrics only.

The release of Euphoria is the latest chapter in an ongoing feud between the two biggest rappers of this time, Lamar and Drake, just like the relationship between two moguls, Dame Dash and Jay Z, which became sour in the mid-2000s, as reported by Hotnewhiphop.