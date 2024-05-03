How is Zack Bia connected to Drake? Kendrick Lamar drops new diss track days after Euphoria, 6:16 in LA

While fans are still getting over Euphoria, Kendrick Lamar has already dropped another diss track responding to Canadian rapper Drake while mentioning Zack Bia. The latest track 6:16 in LA was dropped on Friday, May 3, early in the morning. Lamar mentioned the American DJ and record producer in this latest track.

Lamar wrote—

"You're playin' dirty with Zack Bia and Twitter bots/But your reality can't hide behind Wi-Fi/Your lil' memes is losing steam, they figured you out/The forced opinions is not convincin', y'all need a new route."

For the unversed, Bia has been known to be a close friend to Drake, who has achieved fame quite recently. GQ reported that even three years ago, Bia was a hustler who was trying to do something in the industry.

Zack Bia's connection with Canadian rapper Drake is talked about after Kendrick Lamar mentioned him in his very recent diss track

Rapper Kendrick Lamar's new diss track, 6:16 in LA, did not fail to grab attention, since it resembled Drake's several tracks based on time and place structure.

The Canadian rapper had given several such pieces titled a similar way such as 9AM in Dallas, 5am in Toronto, 6PM in New York, and 4pm in Calabasas, to name a few. Another factor of the diss track that caught attention was the mention of American DJ Zack Bia.

Bia started working for John Terzian, the H.Wood Group founder. Eventually, he was a part of several parties being hosted at the club. He befriended Drake at the same place and later made a cameo in the Canadian rapper's track Money in The Grave. He was also mentioned in No Stylist.

Fans have always been curious about the bond that Drake and Zack Bia shared since he made a cameo in the rapper's music video. In 2017, after the rapper posted a photo with Bia, on his Instagram account, the DJ became a usual member of the OVO crew.

In the recent diss track, Kendrick Lamar has targetted not just Drizzy, but the OVO Crew

In the May 3 diss track, Lamar had targetted OVO, Toronto based record label which was founded by Drake. He wrote—

"Have you ever thought that OVO was workin’ for me? / Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person / Everyone in your team is whispering that you deserve it."

Lamar accused the OVO crew of going behind his back. He further accused Drake of being involved in a conspiracy with Zack Bia of "playing dirty with Twitter bots." Lamar continued—

"100 ni**as that you got on salary/ and 20 of them want you as a casualty/ and one of them is actually/ is next to you / and two of them is practically tied to your lifestyle."

Drizzy is yet to respond to even the previous diss track Euphoria. Seemingly less bothered, he just uploaded a clip from the 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You on his Instagram profile.

Euphoria gained more than 9 million Spotify streams, the day it was released. The decision to drop another track within such a short span has shocked fans.