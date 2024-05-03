Who is Whitney Alford? Cam'ron questions Kendrick Lamar's fiancée's ethnicity in wake of Drake diss track 

Rapper Cam'ron recently mentioned Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée Whitney Alford’s ethnicity after the latter released his Drake diss track “Euphoria”. Lamar seemingly questioned Drake’s inclination to his Black heritage through the lyrics:

“How many more fairytale stories 'bout your life 'til we had enough?/ How many more Black features 'til you finally feel that you're Black enough?”

Drake was born to a Caucasian mother and an African-American father, making him bi-racial. In “Euphoria”, Lamar called out the Toronto rapper for embracing his blackness only when it suits his convenience. He also seemingly implied that Canada-born Drake did not have the first-hand experience of growing up in the hood.

However, Kendrick’s lyrics presumably meant Drake often pretends to have the natural attributes of a hood rapper, which makes him inauthentic.

In the May 2 episode of Cam’ron’s Come & Talk 2 Me podcast, him and Mase discussed Lamar’s “Euphoria” and reactions garnered by the track. Both of them said Drake was winning the battle with his diss tracks “Push Ups” and the controversial “Taylor Made Freestyle”. At one point, Cam’ron said:

“I don’t want no problem. Kendrick Lamar’s wife is half-white…she is light-skinned.”

Cam'ron continued:

“I’m saying, if you’re accusing Drake and I’m not taking sides I’m just stating facts. If you’re accusing Drake of being half-white…and your wife is half-white. So, how do you attack him?”

A look at Kendrick Lamar's fiancée Whitney Alford's ethnicity amid Drake diss track

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford have been together since their teenage years. They attended Centennial High School in Compton, California, where they became friends and later, romance bloomed. The couple got engaged in 2015. They share share two kids together — Uzi and Enoch.

Whitney Alford was born to a bi-racial mother and an African-American father. During a 2015 interview, Lamar confirmed their engagement. He said back then:

“I wouldn't even call her my girl…That's my best friend. I don't even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she's somebody I can tell my fears to."

Lamar and Alford keep their relationship quite private. Their first public appearance was at the 2014 Grammy’s. Nevertheless, the rapper has serenaded Alford in his songs including “Determined” and “She Needs Me”.

After the release of K-Dot’s fifth studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Whitney Alford started sharing more peeks into her life with the rapper and their children on social media. She appeared on the album's cover alongside the rapper and their children Uzi and Enoch.

She shared a heartwarming video of their daughter watching her father accept a Grammy in February 2023. As Lamar gave a special nod to his family during his acceptance speech, his daughter Uzi exclaimed:

“Daddy! He's talking about us! He's talking about us. He's talking about his family…Uzi and Enoch and mommy.”

Cam'ron slammed Kendrick Lamar claiming he called out Drake for being half-white in "Euphoria". However, as he questioned Alford's ethnicity in this context, several netizens pointed out that Lamar did not diss Drake for being half-white. Rather, the Compton rapper criticized him for profitting from core-Black culture, when Drake was not born into it.

Fans call out Cam'ron for questioning Kendrick Lamar's fiancée's ethnicity. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

They even called out Cam'ron for not being able to grasp Lamar's lyrics.