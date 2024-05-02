"The food is as fire as Kendrick Lamar's bars" — Reviews for New Ho King restaurant in Toronto skyrocket in wake of 'Euphoria' diss track mention

Amid the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Toronto-based Chinese restaurant New Ho King has amassed multiple positive reviews online due to Lamar’s latest track, Euphoria. In his latest song, Kendrick Lamar not only threw shade at the Canadian rapper but also mentioned the eatery. This led to a surplus of customers visiting the restaurant and giving them impressive reviews online.

Kendrick Lamar released Euphoria on April 30 and escalated his beef with Drizzy. It appears the former referred to the HBO television series of the same name that Drake produced. K. Dot was likely referring to Drake’s interactions with underage women by naming the song so, as the show revolves around high school students.

Towards the end of the six-minute-long track, Kendrick Lamar raps in a Canadian accent and says:

“I be at New Ho King eatin’ fried rice with a dip sauce and blammy, crodie”

After the Grammy-winner mentioned the Chinese restaurant in Toronto, the eatery amassed immense praise online, with some saying:

New Ho King restaurant garners heaps of praise online following Euphoria’s release (Image via Google Reviews)

Why did Kendrick Lamar mention New Ho King in Euphoria?

At the time of writing this article, New Ho King at Spadina Avenue, Toronto, had an average rating of 3.9 out of 5 on Google. According to their official website, they use traditional Chinese cooking methods. Some of the dishes they recommend include deep-fried calamari, chicken with vegetable noodle soup, and beef tenderloin Chinese style.

The mention of New Ho King in Kendrick Lamar’s diss track comes as no surprise. Reddit user u/freemaxbwaves claimed on the r/KendrickLamar subreddit that New Ho King is the restaurant where Toronto-based rapper Sizzlac filmed his last music video and diss track Realest in the 6 before getting fatally shot in 2016.

The Reddit user claimed that Sizzlac is also speculated to be the person who robbed Drake at gunpoint in 2009. It has been confirmed that the latter cooperated with police investigators following the incident and seemingly violated hip-hop’s unspoken ‘no-snitching’ ethos.

It was also reported that Drake got his chain snatched during the incident. Speaking about the incident and the mention of New Ho King in Euphoria, the Reddit user said:

“So, when Kendrick says that he’s at New Ho King with a blammy and that he can do it on camera. He’s saying that unlike Sizzlac, he’s in Drakes city (Toronto) at New Ho King with a gun and that he’s ready to do it on camera. And also unlike Drake, he’s at a restaurant with a gun and won’t get robbed like he did.”

As New Ho King went viral on social media, netizens flooded the restaurant's Google reviews by mentioning Euphoria and the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. Others have also given the restaurant five stars and flooded them with praise. A few reviews read:

Fans now await for Drake to release a third K. Dot diss track after Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.