Drake shares an Instagram story update in the wake of Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' diss track 

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef has escalated as Kendrick released a new diss track Euphoria, to which Drake responded on his Instagram story. Kendrick released the track 17 days after Drake released Push Ups that was aimed towards him.

In Euphoria, released on April 30, Kendrick Lamar attacked Drake for his supposed tendencies of being misogynistic, his parenting skills, his racial identity, and more. Drake shared a clip from the iconic movie 10 Things I Hate About You on his IG stories as a response to the diss track.

Expand Tweet

What did Drake post on his Instagram account?

Earlier today, Drake took to his Instagram account to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s Euphoria, which has amassed over seven million views on YouTube alone at the time of writing. The rapper shared a scene from the 1999 cult-classic rom-com, where Julia Stiles tearfully read lines of poetry to Heath Ledger in a classroom.

While sharing a winking face and a heart emoji, Drake attached the clip in which Stiles recites,

“I hate the way you talk to me and the way you cut your hair/ I hate the way you drive my car, I hate it when you stare/ I hate your big dumb combat boots and the way you read my mind/ I hate you so much it makes me sick, it even makes me rhyme/ I hate it- I hate the way you’re always right, I hate it when you lie/ I hate it when you make me laugh, even worse when you make me cry/ I hate it when you’re not around, and the fact that you didn’t call.”

Which follows a similar rhyme scheme like a section of Kendrick's diss, which Drake is mocking.

“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater/ I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/ I hate the way that you dress, I hate yhe way that you sneak diss/ If I catch a flight, it’s gon’ be direct”

This is not the only response given by Drake. Just a few hours following the release of Euphoria, DJ Akademiks took to his official Instagram account to share a tweet by musician Daylyt, which read,

“Hahaha Ayo @Akademiks 23 mins and no reply yet …. Start yo clock [expletive]. Keep that same enegry [sic] hahah.”

As DJ Akademiks shared the post, Drake liked the same.

It remains unclear whether Drake will release another diss towards Kendrick, following the release of Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.

Expand Tweet

The feud between Kendrick and Drake began in 2023 after Drake and J. Cole released First Person Shooter where Cole claimed that he, Drake, and Kendrick were the “big three” rappers. Kendrick collaborated with Future and Metro Boomin in Like That from their new collaborative album We Don't Trust You and took shots at the duo by singing, “Motherf**k the big three, [expletive], it’s just big me.”

After this, J. Cole dropped the track 7 Minute Drill in response, which he soon removed from his mixtape Might Delete Later and renounced the beef completely at his label's annual Dreamville Fest.

Drake then released Push Ups, aimed at Kendrick, which he followed up with another track, Taylor Made Freestyle, which included A.I.-generated verses from the late Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

Several other artists have also gotten involved in the feud, including Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Ye, A$AP Rocky, and many more.