"Stop. Don't respond" — Rick Ross advises Drake as he seemingly sides with Kendrick Lamar after Euphoria diss track

Rick Ross recently stepped into the escalating feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, urging the latter to refrain from responding to Lamar’s diss track, Euphoria, which released on April 30, 2024. He took to Instagram on the same day to offer some advice to the rapper, stating:

"Stop. Don’t respond. You ain't even peep when the intro came on with the Teddy Pendergrass; that was that Black vibe. Don’t do it."

Ross' comment came in the wake of Kendrick's six-minute diss track, which critiques Drake's authenticity and credibility, and takes other personal jabs at him.

The feud between the rappers and Rick Ross' comments to Drake

The feud between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Rick Ross took a significant turn when Lamar delivered a verse in Like That in March 2024 and referenced Drake and J Cole's First Person Shooter. Lamar referenced Drake in this song and prompted him to retaliate with a diss track.

Drake's Push Ups was then released, and he criticized Kendrick Lamar in the track as he also allegedly took aim at Rick Ross, further heightening the tension. Ross then released his own track, Champagne Moments, where he accused Drake of hypocrisy and having cosmetic surgery.

Kendrick Lamar's track Euphoria marks a significant escalation in his ongoing feud with Drake. The six-minute diss track, produced by Cardo, serves as a response to Drake's earlier diss tracks Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.

In Euphoria, Lamar critiques Drake's authenticity and takes jabs at his collaborators, including Lil Yachty.

"I'm allergic to the lame sh*t, only you like bein' famous/Yachty can't give you no swag neither, I don't give a f**k bout who you hang with," he raps in Euphoria.

Lamar also makes accusations similar to the ones made in Champagne Moments and references Drake's culture as he raps:

“How many more fairytale stories about your life 'til we've had enough?/ How many more Black features 'til you finally feel that you Black enough?"

After the track was released online, Rick Ross advised Drake via Instagram on Tuesday not to write an eight-minute song and also referenced Lil Yachty as he said:

"Don’t do it. Don’t go write an eight-minute verse that I know n***a Lil Yachty, you want to get that money. You ain’t wrong, n***a, keep buying them big houses, but I’ma tell you this like a real n***a, ain’t no more BBLs, ain’t no more a*s fillers, ain’t no more cheek fillers."

In the video on his Instagram stories, Ross dismissed any potential response from Drake and referenced his private jet while warning him not to retaliate against Lamar's comment.

"Do they even have WiFi on that cargo plane? He may not even heard this yet," he said.

More about Rick Ross' Champagne Moments

In his diss track, Champagne Moments, Rick Ross accused Drake of cosmetic surgery and alleged hypocrisy in his beef with Kendrick.

"Yeah, you had that surgery, that six-pack gone. That's why you wearin' that funny sh*t at your show, you can't hide it, n***a," he rapped.

Rick Ross's track also alluded to the previous cease-and-desist order that Drake issued against French Montana. He also referenced ghostwriters and rapped:

"Ghostwriters, they get to floss what you could’ve had/ Record label takin’ a loss, are you in your bag?"

Drake has not responded to Rick Ross' comments as of this writing.