What does Kendrick Lamar say at the beginning of Euphoria? Reversed audio revealed to be an iconic line from the 1978 Richard Pryor film

As Kendrick Lamar released his latest diss track, Euphoria, targetting Drake, many on the internet pointed out that one line in the introduction is an iconic line from the 1978 musical film adaptation, The Wizard of Oz. As the film ends, Wiz, played by Richard Pryor, exclaims:

“Everything they say about me is true! I’m a phony!”

Uproxx mentioned that the two-second clip before Lamar's song begins is possibly a reversed clip from The Wizard of Oz when Richard Pryor gets exposed.

Thereafter, many netizens shared a clip of the audio from Kendrick’s song, stating that when they reversed it again, they found it to be the exact same audio from the musical film adaptation.

Expand Tweet

Kendrick's song, Euphoria, was released on April 30, 2024. It was a surprise release as the artist had not revealed or teased the song earlier, and released it out of the blue. The song is allegedly in response to Drake’s Push Ups and Taylor Made, and has rekindled the feud between the two rappers.

In his new song, Euphoria, Kendrick Lamar calls Drake a “habitual liar”

While the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is a decade old, the rap war began shortly after Lamar released his track Like That, in March 2024, targeting Drake and J. Cole. Drake later released two diss tracks aimed at Lamar, called Push Ups and Taylor Made in April 2024.

However, Kendrick has once again taken a dig at Drake and called him a “manipulator and habitual liar” in his new release, as he rapped:

“I can double down on that line, but spare you this time, that's random acts of kindness. Know you a master manipulator and habitual liar too. But don't tell no lie about me and I won't tell truths 'bout you.”

He also called Drake a “scam artist,” and stated that he makes music only to “pacify” the fans. He stated in his rap:

“You'rе not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accеpted. Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but FUBU never had been your collection. I make music that electrify 'em, you make music that pacify 'em”

Calling himself Drake’s biggest hater, Kendrick Lamar also included lines like:

"This ain't been 'bout critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest. t's always been about love and hate, now let me say I'm the biggest hater. I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress."

Furthermore, the song Euphoria also had lines on the use of AI as Drake allegedly used the voices of Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur in his track, Taylor Made with the help of artificial intelligence. Moreover, not just Drake, Kendrick Lamar also dragged Gunna’s name into his rap, as he added the lines:

“We ain't gotta get personal, this a friendly fade, you should keep it that way. I know some sh*t about n****s that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint.”

While Drake has not yet responded to the track by Kendrick Lamar, Gunna posted on X and tweeted: “Mannn WASSAM?!!”

However, many social media users responded to his tweet, stating that the rap war is much “bigger than him.”

As Kendrick Lamar released his new track, the artist is now in the limelight for using the reversed sample from the 1978 Richard Pryor film, but he has not yet responded to the allegations.

On the other hand, after the release of the song, netizens were again left divided as many sided with Kendrick Lamar, while others bashed him for his new track.