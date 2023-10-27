"One of the most inspiring experiences": Taylor Swift expresses gratitude for Kendrick Lamar over re-recording "Bad Blood", leaves fans excited

The pop star Taylor Swift gave several gifts to Swifties as she dropped her new album 1989 at midnight. And, within hours of it, she announced the deluxe edition of her album. The remix of the re-recorded Bad Blood song will also be featured in the deluxe edition album in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

Taylor Swift praised Kendrick Lamar and said that working with him was 'one of the most inspiring experiences'. Taylor said it is impressive to see how Kendrick treats people around him and she further said,

"Watching Kendrick Lamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him."

Taylor further mentioned in her note that Kendrick was going back in and re-recording the song so that she could reclaim their work. The pop sensation shared a picture of her with Kendrick and said that it would always be bewildering and surreal to her.

As social media users came across this post, they started sharing their excitement online.

Social media users call Taylor Swift's collaboration with Kendrick Lamar a 'pop excellence w rap excellence'

Internet users were elated after coming across the news of Taylor's deluxe version of Bad Blood remix in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. As social media users got to know about this, they started reacting by saying that the two best people had come together for something amazing.

One of the social media users @collinscollins77 reacted by saying "pop excellence w rap excellence."

It is also worth taking note that the re-recorded version of 1989 released with five other tracks and included songs like Suburban Legends, Is It Over Now, and Say Don't Go, among others.

Why Taylor Swift released a new version of her songs?

As per BBC, this is a part of her ongoing campaign where she is trying to regain control over her work after her label Big Machine was bought by Braun. During their fight, Taylor said that Braun threatened the singer of dismantling her musical legacy.

Later, Braun sold her master tapes to an investment fund, and thus their fight escalated even more. After this, Taylor started releasing and re-recording her songs and added to them 'Taylor's version'.

So far, Taylor Swift's re-recorded songs have managed to top the chart and are creating a lot of buzz lately.