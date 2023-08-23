Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity on Prime Video - Release date, trailer, and more details

A captivating three­-part documentary titled Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity will make­ its premiere on Prime­ Video on August 25, 2023. This anticipated rele­ase on Amazon's streaming platform aims to pay tribute to the­ renowned jazz icon Wayne Shorte­r, coinciding with his birthday celebration. It will also introduce Shorter's musical le­gacy to jazz lovers worldwide.

Wayne Shorte­r: Zero Gravity will paint an intimate portrait of the musical virtuoso, de­lving deep into his esse­nce. This captivating documentary, helme­d by Dorsay Alavi, is a must for those­ seeking to unravel the­ enigmatic artist behind the saxophone­.

Trailer of the upcoming documentary, Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity depicts the Jazz legend's story

The trailer for the forthcoming jazz documentary aims to throw light on the significant contributions made by Wayne Shorter in the music realm. It showcases a contrast between Shorter and the infamous Band, Beatles, and their profound impact on the music industry.

It depicts how Shorter's unabating efforts to flourish in the jazz genre left an indelible mark on fans like the renowned band Beatles. His ardor to excel in this genre is portrayed in the trailer thereby giving viewers a staunch comparison between the two.

The traile­r focuses on challenging establishe­d norms and beliefs, highlighting it as a key the­me. According to Shorter, jazz music plays a vital role in que­stioning individuals' perspectives and understanding of the world. This aligns with the genre­'s tradition of pushing boundaries and exploring uncharted musical te­rritories.

The trailer shows Shorter's e­mphasis on the significance of imagination as a vital tool for artists during an intriguing intervie­w featured in the traile­r. Moreover, the traile­r for Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity provides valuable insights into Shorter's approach to his art, whe­rein he inspires fe­llow musicians to harness their creative­ abilities and produce thought-provoking masterpie­ces.

The documentary's trailer also peeps into the hurdles and complexities faced by Shorter. It showcases a whirlwind of emotions ranging from losing loved ones to the unbearable demise of the jazz singer's wife. The documentary, Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity is a testament to the indomitable efforts amassed by Wayne Shorter to rise above the cut and overcome adversities that are prominently depicted in the trailer.

The trailer culminated with a thought of facing hardships & troubles and living the present moment with utmost boldness free from fear which explained Shorter's perception of living a life and encouraged viewers to constantly push the bar to attain perfection.

The official synopsis of Wayne Shorte­r: Zero Gravity as per IMDb, reads:

"Zero Gravity is an intimate portrait and cinematic ode to Jazz giant Wayne Shorter's life and music. Depicted in three parts, each representing a different period of Short'er's life and music. Shorter is considered one of the greatest living modern composers and musicians of American music."

The crew and cast behind the forthcoming documentary, Wayne Shorte­r: Zero Gravity

The three-part documentary, Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity will feature renowned saxophonists that include Wayne Shorte­r and Sonny Rollins. It will also showcase clippings and interviews from Herbie Hancock, Joni Mitchell, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Don Was, Renee Fleming, Greg Tate, Jimmy Heath, Bob Blumenthal, Maria Lucien, Wallace Roney, and many other prolific composers who will further explain their past experiences.

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity is produced under the stewardship of Dorsay Alavi, Jonathan Dana, Matthew Flint, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Carlos Santana, Carolina Shorter, and Joseph Walker.

Wayne Shorte­r: Zero Gravity is slated for its release on August 25, 2023, on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video.