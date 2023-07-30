"EVERY PART OF THIS SONG IS PERFECTION": Fans stunned by ENHYPEN's unexpected performance of their unreleased song Criminal Love

ENHYPEN pleasantly surprised their devoted fan base with an unexpected live performance of their unreleased track Criminal Love on July 29, 2023. This show took place during their "Fate" World tour at the esteemed KSPO Dome in Seoul.

It's worth noting that Criminal Love is not a featured song in any of their existing albums but was specially created for the webtoon anime DARK MOON.

The performance left fans in awe, as both the song and choreography were highly intriguing. The most exciting aspect was that ENHYPEN performed this track ahead of its official release, which is slated for July 31, 2023.

ENHYPEN's song Criminal Love is part of the series DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR

ENHYPEN, the seven-member powerhouse band, has set sail on their "Fate" world tour, that commenced in Seoul on July 29. The excitement continues for two consecutive days until July 30, after which the tour will journey to Japan in September and America in October.

On the first day of this epic tour, ENHYPEN left fans awestruck with their irresistible charm, draped in enticing outfits that perfectly matched the stunning visuals of the show.

However, the highlight of the night was their electrifying performance of the yet-to-be-released track Criminal Love.

The members donned mesmerizing red and black two-piece ensembles during the performance. The song is part of the series DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR, under HYBE's album, their esteemed entertainment company. The intriguing title and the dark outfits hinted at a series filled with mysteries and vampires, amplifying fans' curiosity.

The spellbinding performance had fans ecstatic and overwhelmed, and they expressed their delight by flooding Twitter with videos of the dance and the yet-to-be-released song.

дора @dashasheeesh BROOO it’s the cuntiest juiciest most flavoursome song I’ve heard in a while, like all the dark blood tracks and criminal love are THOSE SONGS I WANT TO LISTEN TO RELIGIOUSLY twitter.com/PRODBYENGENE/s…

pan 🐼 @roygbivblckwht the fact that they're finally utilizing ni-ki's natural baritone voice in a song... criminal love is THAT song twitter.com/enhaupdates/st…

˙८ ˙ noonnie ⨾🩸 @yernoonnie I nominate CRIMINAL LOVE for Song of the Year and Choreography of the Year!

With the release of Criminal Love, fans will be free to embark on a dark and enchanting adventure in DARK MOON:THE BLOOD ALTAR- the series, a world where vampires and werewolves are the rulers of rival schools.

Amidst this mystical realm, the entry of a mysterious girl with hidden powers takes place in the scene, capturing the hearts of the vampire boys. As fate will weave its magic, friendships will be forged, and secrets will be uncovered, forever changing their destinies.

In this unique teen romance story, the septet have lent their voices to bring the tale to life. With their amazing OST Criminal Love, the webtoon's world will light up on July 31 KST, with a thrilling pre-release during the episode number 60.

Fans have already fastened their seatbelts to dive into this world where love and magic will intertwine, and an interesting and unforeseen journey will await around every corner.

The music of ENHYPEN is sure to enchant the senses of all audiences as they'll be taken to explore a world full of mystery and excitement.

Set on the borderlines between fantasy and reality blur, the group's members take on new personas, embodying characters with names like Heeseung is Heli, Jake as Jino, Sunoo as Shion, Sunghoon as Solon, Jay as Jaan, Jungwon as Jakah, and Ni-Ki as Noa.

The main question that remains now is whether fans are more excited for the release of the song or the series.