When did OJ Simpson's trial start? 616 in LA date significance explored as Kendrick Lamar drops new Drake diss track

On April 30, 2024, Kendrick Lamar dropped his six-minute track, Euphoria, which landed him in an exceedingly noteworthy rap battle with longtime rival, Drake. Kendrick didn't wait for Drake to reply before he released another track.

Kendrick Lamar shared the brand-new volley, 6:16 In LA, on his Instagram account on May 3, 2024. It initially showed up at 6:16 AM Pacific Standard Time on Kendrick's Instagram feed.

6:16 In LA is a parody of Drake's sequence of timestamps. However, Genius reported that 6:16 is not just a random date but has a significance. Reportedly, the Los Angeles murder trial for O.J. Simpson was filed on June 16, 1994. Hence, the number might be related to this case.

Moreover, given that a glove was infamously offered as evidence in the case, this may justify the use of a single black glove on the track's cover illustration. On the other hand, Genius further claimed that the number might be related to Father's Day or Tupac Shakur's birthday as well, which falls on June 16.

The date behind Kendrick Lamar's 616 in LA gives rise to many theories regarding its significance

Actor and former NFL player, Orenthal James Simpson, aka O. J. Simpson, was charged with double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in the Los Angeles County Superior Court in 1994. However, he was found not guilty.

On June 12, 1994, the two were fatally stabbed outside Brown's place in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. The trial was filed on June 16, 1994 and went on for eight months - from January 24, 1995, to October 3, 1995.

A pair of gloves proved to be one of the most famous elements of O.J. Simpson's murder trial, despite its uncertain origin. Simpson's hands were too small for the black leather gloves that were believed to have been worn by the murderer during the killings. However, they were on trial and have been a permanent fixture in the case history.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar's 6:16 In LA song cover art depicts a glove bearing the Maybach insignia, a brand owned by Mercedes-Benz. Maybach Music Group is the name of the rapper Rick Ross's record company. Ross released a Drake diss single of his own in April 2024, called Champagne Moments.



On the other hand, apart from the connection with the gloves, there are other theories regarding the date. Tupac Shakur was born on June 16, which is one day before Kendrick's birthday on June 17. Additionally, in 2024, this day will coincide with Father's Day.

Furthermore, TMZ reported that the Number of the Beast, which can be transliterated as either 666 or 616 from the original Hebrew version of the Bible, may alternatively be represented by 6:16. This number is a numerical depiction of The Beast of Revelation. So, the song title might be related to this as well.

Meanwhile, X users have interpreted the glove in their own way. @ComplexMusic has claimed that the women's horse riding gloves featured on the cover of 6:16 are made by Maybach. Drake owns several Maybachs.

On the other hand, @NinjaDenJoker argued that Kendrick Lamar's 6.16 in LA might possibly be a reference to the June 16 release of the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock horror film Psycho, which has the well-known scene in the shower involving a knife and a black glove.

Drake and J. Cole teamed up for the October 2023 song, First Person Shooter. Lamar reportedly shot at the two artists for the lyrics of their 2023 collab through his song, Like That, which was released in April 2024. This started the whole feud. Since then, the fight has grown quickly, encompassing everyone from Metro Boomin and Rick Ross to Future and The Weeknd.

Now, Lamar's second diss track aimed at Drake is called 6:16 in LA. It came out after the three-day-old release of Euphoria. In the song, Kendrick Lamar may have been mocking Drake's well-known "timestamp songs," such as 4 PM in Calabasas from 2013 and 8 AM in Charlotte from 2023.