Love Divided soundtrack: The definite guide to all songs in the series

Pared con pared, or Love Divided, is a Spanish rom-com starring Aitana Ocaña and Fernando Guallar. Following its release, among other things, people are ravishing the Love Divided soundtrack. This is because the score for the movie is soothing and adds an extra oomph to the narrative.

The Love Divided soundtrack has been masterfully curated by Arnau Bataller, who has included some original as well as old tracks in the movie. These include a famous piano tune by Ludwig van Beethoven, a song by the movie's lead, Aitana Ocaña, and a background score by Arnau Bataller himself.

Love Divided soundtrack list

As mentioned, the Love Divided soundtrack has been composed by Arnau Bataller, who is also renowned for lending his musical capabilities to projects such as:

The 2015 release, A Perfect Day

The 2019 release, Live Twice, Love Once, and

The 2021 release, The Vault

The movie features two tracks and an original score by the movie's musician, Arnau Bataller. The two featured tracks in the movie are:

1) Piano Concerto No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Ludwig van Beethoven's famous Piano Concerto No. 3 has been featured on the Love Divided soundtrack. Believed to have been composed in the 1800's, it was first performed by the musical genius on April 5, 1803. In the movie, the piece was used twice. Once, when Valentina attempted to disturb David while he was working, and the second time, when Valentina was practicing for an audition.

2) Cuando Sera by Aitana Ocaña

The other song that was used in the Love Divided soundtrack was Cuando Sera by Aitana Ocaña. The song translates to When Will It Be in English and is played by the movie's lead at a very crucial point in the featurette. Valentina played this song at her audition, leaving everyone impressed. The song was composed by the collaborative efforts of Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra and Tommy Torres.

What is the movie Love Divided about?

The official description for Love Divided reads:

"Valentina is a young pianist starting over. Her neighbor David is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker."

The movie is an adaptation of a 2015 French film called Blind Date, which featured an original story by Lilou Fogli, Clovis Cornillac, Tristan Schulmann, and Mathieu Oullion.

Love Divided is written by Marta Sánchez and directed by Patricia Font. It stars Aitana Ocaña and Fernando Guallar in the lead roles. They play Valentina and David, respectively.

Is Love Divided worth watching?

Love Divided was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024, and has since been ranked in several regions. However, its ratings on the popular review platform Rotten Tomatoes are quite the opposite. The movie received a low rating of 60% from the critics. Roger Moore from Movie Nation writes:

"Cute leads and a catchy rom-com hook aren’t utterly squandered here. But pleasant enough is as far as this goes, and that’s pretty bland."

The movie, however, got a higher rating from the audience, at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. With that being said, the review section was mostly filled with negative comments about the movie. A user wrote:

"The movie was painfully boring, despite having an intriguing concept. However, the ending was a complete letdown. The protagonist's continued reliance on her ex due to her inferiority complex was beyond frustrating. It was unrealistic and exasperating to see her mistake someone else for him, despite being very familiar with his voice."

They also added:

"If you're considering watching this movie, I strongly advise you to turn off your brain beforehand."

Love Divided is currently streaming on Netflix.

