Civil War soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs

Released on April 12, 2024, in the United Kingdom and the United States, Alex Garland's Civil War features an elaborate song list that piques the interest of audiences. Upon further prodding, it was found that the movie comprised six tracks, all of which have been uploaded by A24, the movie's distributors, on Spotify.

Among some of the songs featured in the movie are Lovefingers by Silver Apples and Rocket USA by Suicide. Say No Go by De La Soul plays at a significant point in the movie's narrative.

The movie stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Sonoya Mizuno, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman in lead roles. Appearing in supporting roles are Jefferson White, Evan Lai as Bohai, Jin Ha, Nelson Lee, Karl Glusman, Juani Feliz, Jojo T. Gibbs, Edmund Donovan, Juani Feliz, Greg Hill, James Yaegashi, and Jess Matney. Kirsten Dunst's husband, Jesse Plemons, also appears briefly in the movie.

All the songs featured in A24's Civil War

The movie features six songs from popular artists (Image via Spotify)

As mentioned already, Civil War features six songs in total, which help thicken the plot of the dystopian movie. These songs were:

Lovefingers by Silver Apples

Rocket USA by Suicide

Say No Go by De La Soul

Sweet Little Sister by Skid Row

Breakers Roar by Sturgill Simpson

Dream Baby Dream( Single Edit) by Suicide

Alex Garland recently spoke to the Radio Times and explained the reason behind his using Say No Go by De La Soul in one of the movie's most important scenes. He said,

"Contemporary music didn’t work… It created a bit of a funny messaging that hurt the film."

He further added:

"That De La Soul track had a particular function, which was to be jarring and aggressive, and to speak somehow to the perverse pleasure in what was happening, but not to actually be seductive."

Besides featuring songs from other popular artists, the movie also comprises an original soundtrack curated by Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury.

What is the Civil War about?

The A24 movie chronicles a civil war that has ensued between the United States government and various regional forces.

IMDb describes the movie in the following manner:

"A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House."

Is Civil War worth watching?

Based on the cumulative ratings received on the popular review platform Rotten Tomatoes, Civil War is worth a watch. The movie has received a collective rating of 82% on the Tomatometer from critics. The audiences have given the movie a slightly lower rating of 76%.

On Metacritic, another popular review platform, the movie has received a Metascore of 75 out of 100 from critics. From the audience, it received 6.3 out of 10 under User Score.

The ratings received by the movie on these two platforms suggest that the A24 movie is worth watching. If that is not enough, David Griffiths from Subculture Entertainment writes one of the most compelling reviews about the movie and says:

"This is the kind of film where the audience’s mind is tricked into smelling the smoke and feeling the heat because of its stark realism and as you watch the film you are reminded of what an amazing filmmaker Alex Garland really is."

Civil War is currently running across theaters in the U.S. and the U.K.

