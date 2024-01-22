6 action-packed dystopian movies like Badland Hunters

In most cases, dystopian movies generate a lot of interest among viewers. This is not surprising, as these movies depict a society that is unlike what viewers are used to. Harsher rules and breakdowns of social norms coupled with the struggle for survival are witnessed in most dystopian-themed narratives. While some dystopian movies focus on introspection, others take a different route that involves destruction and violence.

The upcoming dystopian movie Badland Hunters falls closer to the latter category. Heo Myung-haeng's directorial debut stars Ma Dong-seok in the lead. He plays Nam San, a fearless huntsman residing in Seoul who has been transformed into a wasteland hunter after a devastating earthquake. He leaves behind a bloody trail as he goes about rescuing a teenager from a psychotic doctor.

Ma Dong-seok is an expert at delivering outstanding action scenes, as evidenced by his work in Train to Busan (2016), The Outlaws (2017), and other films. Fans are hoping that Badland Hunters, releasing on January 26, 2024, on Netflix, will allow the talented actor to showcase his fighting skills. In the meantime, fans can indulge in other adrenaline-pumping dystopian movies that are worth watching.

Dredd, Daybreakers, and 4 other cinematic dystopian movies that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats

1) Battle Royale (2000)

Fans of the genre will have heard about this dystopian movie, as it is considered a cult classic. Directed by Kinji Fukasaku, it is an adaptation of Koushun Takami's novel, which has been deemed controversial. In this Japanese film, the government forces students to take part in the annual Battle Royale, where they have to fight each other to the death. It stars Tatsuya Fujiwara, Takeshi Kitano, Aki Maeda, Tarō Yamamoto, and more.

This dystopian movie will not disappoint in terms of unpredictable twists and shocking moments. There is no doubt that Battle Royale is chaotic and intense, but it is also cinematic at the same time, which makes it a must-watch.

2) Daybreakers (2009)

Starring Ethan Hawke in the lead, this dystopian movie is set in a world where most humans have been transformed into vampires due to the aftermath of a plague. The humans that survived are hunted to be used for research.

Hawke plays Edward Dalton, a vampire hematologist who crosses paths with an ex-vampire called Elvis, played by Willem Dafoe. They work together to find a cure that can help stop human genocide. Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, this movie boasts a well-written script that engages the viewers with its many twists and turns.

3) District 9 (2009)

Neill Blomkamp's feature film debut was well-received by fans for its captivating use of the found footage format. The story focuses on an internment camp called District 9. It is home to ailing insectoid aliens found aboard a spaceship hovering over Johannesburg, South Africa. Things escalate when a shy bureaucrat named Wikus van de Merwe, played by Sharlto Copley, begins mutating.

Stunning effects, an engaging storyline, and powerful acting—this dystopian movie has it all. The best thing about the movie is that it not only presents a cinematic experience, but it also contains important messages about xenophobia.

4) Dredd (2012)

Viewers looking for an immersive experience will enjoy this 3D dystopian movie starring Karl Urban. Directed by Pete Travis, it is based on the comic book character Judge Dredd.

Urban plays the titular character who upholds the law in Mega-City One, a dystopic metropolis. His investigation of some brutal murders leads him to the notorious drug lord, Ma-Ma portrayed by Lena Headey.

Witty and action-packed, there is never a dull moment in this movie. It will particularly appeal to viewers who enjoy dark, violent and gritty narratives.

5) South of 8 (2016)

Tony Olmos' directorial debut is a cross between a dystopian and a heist movie. It is set in San Diego in the 2040s. Crime is at an all-time high, and Victor Vasquez, played by George Jac, forms "The Vanishers" to rob banks. He is joined by experienced robber Ryan Bertrand, played by Brian Patrick Butler, and brilliant hacker Lori Randolph, portrayed by Kathryn Schott.

In terms of production quality, it might not match the big-budget heist movies out there, but it makes up for it in terms of an exciting plot and solid performance. The talented actors do a great job of making their characters believable.

6) Space Sweepers (2021)

This dystopian movie, directed by Jo Sung-hee, is set in the year 2092 wherein Earth has been deemed uninhabitable. Song Joong-ki plays Kim Tae-ho, the pilot of Spaceship Victory. He is joined by Captain Jang played Kim Tae-ri, Tiger Park portrayed by Jin Seon-kyu and a robot named Bubs.

When the space crew discovers a 7-year-old child robot containing a weapon of mass destruction, things start to get complicated. One of the biggest highlights of this movie is the relatable, well-developed characters brought to life by talented actors from the industry. Another reason for fans to put this title on their watchlist has to be the impressive special effects.

Before watching Badland Hunters on Netflix, fans of the genre should check out these quality dystopian movies that are fast-paced and entertaining.