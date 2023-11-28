5 must-watch Japanese thriller movies 

Japanese movies in general are known for unique perspectives and captivating storytelling, and Japanese thriller movies add mystery and unpredictable plot twists to the mix. It is interesting to note that Japanese filmmakers often tend to explore the darker aspects of the human psyche to create engaging, suspenseful narratives where the real motives of the characters are not obvious to the audience.

The sign of a good thriller is a strong plot that never gives away it's resolution. The audience may think that they know what is happening, but a good thriller will always find ways to surprise viewers. In most cases, Japanese thriller movies have plenty of unexpected twists and turns that throw the audience off the path and keep them guessing until the end.

Of course, there are plenty of Japanese thriller movies that have been released to date, however, there are a few titles that elevate the genre and definitely merit a watch.

The Brain Man, Rage and 3 other intriguing Japanese thriller movies that will leave viewers perplexed

1) Suspect X (2008)

Directed by Hiroshi Nishitani, this Japanese thriller is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's The Devotion of Suspect X. The movie focuses on a talented professor named Manabu Yukawa (Masaharu Fukuyama) who teams up with two detectives to solve the murder of a man who is found strangled.

The highlight of this Japanese thriller movie is the complexity of its characters. As the narrative progresses, viewers come to understand that not everyone is as transparent as they seem at the beginning. The witty banter between Detective Kaoru Utsumi (Kō Shibasaki) and the professor adds to the narrative.

2) The Brain Man (2013)

This Japanese thriller movie, directed by Tomoyuki Takimoto, stars Toma Ikuta and Yasuko Matsuyuki in the lead. The story is focused on a series of explosions that take place in a small town in Japan. Ichiro Suzuki (Ikuta) known as "Brain Man" is believed to be an accomplice. Suzuki is intelligent but he doesn't showcase any emotions, something that another key character, neurosurgeon Mariko Washiya (Matsuyuki), finds very intriguing.

Ikuta does a great job of portraying the complicated character of the "Brain Man" and easily carries the narrative. It may be a slow-burn, but it has many twists and revelations that keep the viewer hooked till the end.

3) The Snow White Murder Case (2014)

Thrillers often make viewers question themselves about who to believe. This Japanese thriller movie, directed by Yoshihiro Nakamura, follows a similar pattern.

The story focuses on an office worker, Noriko Miki (Nanao), who is stabbed to death. Yuji Akahoshi (Gou Ayano) starts investigating the murder for his television show and finds that Miki Shirono (Mao Inoue), a co-worker, also disappeared around the same time.

What's most interesting about the narrative is the impact of social media and the way it can influence people's perceptions and lives. It is also interesting to see how the visuals showcase how the same incident can be perceived from different perspectives.

4) Night's Tightrope (2016)

Another adaptation, this Japanese thriller movie directed by Yukiko Mishima, is based on Kanae Minato's work. The story focuses on two school girls named Yuki (Tsubasa Honda) and Atsuko (Mizuki Yamamoto) who want to see a person die. Both of them have their own reasons for wanting to experience a death up-close, but their fascination slowly turns into an obsession.

Due to its dark and somber mood, this Japanese thriller movie isn't for everyone. That said, movie lovers who enjoy gritty stories with unpredictable developments will enjoy this thriller.

5) Rage (2016)

This Ken Watanabe starrer movie is based on Shuichi Yoshida's novel. Directed by Lee Sang-il, the movie follows the lives of three seemingly unrelated people residing in different cities of Japan who are somehow linked to a gruesome murder. The movie also stars Kenichi Matsuyama, Aoi Miyazaki, Satoshi Tsumabuki and Mitsuki Takahata, among others.

Realistic and emotional, it is an engaging thriller, but keep in mind that it may be too intense for a young audience. The cast does a wonderful job of bringing their characters to life and making them relatable. Fans of Ken Watanabe shouldn't miss out on this masterpiece.

Mystery fans are sure to enjoy these well-made Japanese thriller movies, as they rightfully sit amongst the very best of the genre.