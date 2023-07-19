7 best Hallmark mystery movies

Hallmark mystery movies may sometimes take a back seat when compared to Hallmark's romance movies and holiday offerings, but that doesn't mean that they are not worth your time. If you are a fan of smart and intriguing whodunnit plots, then you will definitely enjoy Hallmark mystery movies.

One of the biggest draws of Hallmark movies is that the audience is introduced to lovable and relatable characters, and Hallmark mystery movies are no different. Viewers can't help but root for the endearing characters as they race to solve crimes and puzzling mysteries.

There are many Hallmark titles that offer suspense and mystery, but some Hallmark mystery movies in particular definitely stand out in terms of imaginative premise and well-written plots.

To Catch a Spy, Cut, Color, Murder and 5 other Hallmark mystery movies that will keep you intrigued till the end

1) Reap What You Sew: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (2018)

Mystery enthusiasts should already be familiar with the name "Auroro Teagarden". She is the lead character in a series of books written by Charlaine Harris. Hallmark started adapting the books in 2014. There are many Aurora Teagarden movies and all of them are equally thrilling.

In this Hallmark mystery movie, Poppy (Jordana Largy), an old friend of Aurora (Candace Cameron Bure) is back in Lawrenceton and hopes to start an embroidery business. But when she dies under mysterious circumstances, Aurora has to follow the leads to catch the killer.

2) A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mysteries (2020)

Jesse Metcalfe who rose to fame for his role in the hit show, Desperate Housewives, plays the lead in this Hallmark mystery movie.

His character is a retired Boston PD detective who was looking to lead a quiet life at Martha's Vineyard but gets drawn back into crime-solving when a dead body is discovered. He is joined by Dr. Zee Madeiras played by Sarah Lind.

The movie offers a captivating narrative that keeps you guessing. However, the main highlight is the talented cast, who are able to keep the viewer invested throughout the movie's runtime.

3) To Catch a Spy (2021)

This Hallmark mystery movie starts on a happy note with the grand re-opening of Hotel Optima in Malta.

Nathalie Kelley plays the role of Chloe, one of the guests at the hotel. Working at Destination Traveler Magazine, she and her team are covering the travel scene in Malta. But when she witnesses someone fall to their death, she joins forces with an FBI agent (Colin Donnell) to catch the killer before they become the next targets.

If you are looking for a mystery movie with unexpected twists and turns then this is one that you should be watching. The leads have great chemistry, and Matla acts as a stunning scenic background for the events that unravel during the course of the movie.

4) Cut, Color, Murder (2022)

In this Hallmark mystery movie, Julie Gonzalo plays the role of a savvy hairdresser who has a keen eye and a talent for observation. When the creator of a beauty contest is killed, she teams up with the detective (Ryan McPartlin) on the case, to prove the innocence of the people she loves.

The movie is entertaining, and it is especially fun to see how the relationship between the two leads evolves over time as they continue to work together to catch the killer.

5) Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery (2022)

This Hallmark mystery movie is perfect for mystery lovers with a sweet tooth. The story centers around Goldy Berry (Nikki DeLoach) who is a caterer. When her friend dies under mysterious circumstances, she feels that she can lend a hand in solving her murder, but detective Tom Schultz (Andrew Walker) doesn't seem to think so.

Many times, mystery movies cannot stretch the suspense for too long, but this one is not as predictable as the viewer may think. The leads had great chemistry and their hilarious interactions added to the viewing experience.

6) Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths (2022)

In this Hallmark mystery movie, two fraternal twins namely Nikki (Hunter King) and Nora (Rhiannon Fish) are forced to work together when they inherit a detective agency.

Given that they are very different from each other, working together is quite a challenge, but they soon realize that their differences can give them an advantage when solving crimes.

The sibling energy between the leads helps add to the narrative. Also, the mystery is well-written, which means that the audience can't quite tell who the killer is.

7) The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango (2023)

This Hallmark mystery movie combines ballroom dancing with sleuthing. It stars Lacey Chabert, who plays a no-nonsense detective named Constance Bailey who is paired with a charismatic British dancer named Sebastian Moore (Will Kemp). They take part in a high-stakes ballroom competition in order to solve a murder.

Beautiful ballroom dancing, heartfelt romance, witty humor and plenty of suspense make this movie a must-watch.

If you are looking for a mystery that is entertaining from start to finish, then this is the one to watch.

If you are a fan of witty mysteries then these interesting Hallmark mystery movies belong in your 2023 watchlist.