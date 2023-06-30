Lifetime's V.C. Andrews’ Dawn: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new miniseries, V.C. Andrews’ Dawn, is expected to premiere on the channel on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The show focuses on a young woman who learns some disturbing truths about the family that raised her, which changes her life forever. Take a look at Lifetime's official synopsis of the series:

''V.C. Andrews’ Dawn is a four part limited series that follows the story of Dawn Longchamp (Brec Bassinger), who after growing up in humble surroundings with a very hardworking family including her devoted father Ormand (Jesse Metcalfe) and older brother Jimmy (Khobe Clarke), suddenly has everything she loves ripped away from her.''

The description further reads,

''After discovering the shocking truth about the people who raised her, she is thrust into a new family whose dark and twisted secrets change the course of her life forever.''

V.C. Andrews’ Dawn stars Brec Bassinger in the lead role, with several others playing supporting characters. The show is helmed by Linda-Lisa Hayter and written by Virginia C. Andrews, Richard Blaney, and Andrew Neiderman.

Lifetime's V.C. Andrews’ Dawn cast list: Who stars in the new thriller series?

1) Brec Bassinger as Dawn Longchamp

Brec Bassinger essays the role of Dawn Longchamp in Lifetime's V.C. Andrews' Dawn. Dawn is a young, hardworking woman whose life takes a shocking turn after she finds out certain devastating truths about the family that brought her up.

Dawn is the protagonist of the show and the story is told from her perspective. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from Bassinger. Apart from V.C. Andrews' Dawn, her other notable film and TV acting credits include Twilight's Child, Secrets of the Morning, Chicken Girls, Killer Under the Bed, and many more.

2) Jesse Metcalfe as Ormand Longchamp

Actor Jesse Metcalfe dons the role of Ormand Longchamp in the new thriller series. Ormand is Dawn's father who plays a crucial role in V.C. Andrews’ Dawn. Not many other details about his character are known at this point. Jesse Metcalfe is known for his performances in The Latin from Manhattan, Harmony From The Heart, and Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery, among many more.

3) Khobe Clarke as Jimmy Longchamp

Khobe Clarke plays the role of Jimmy Longchamp in V.C. Andrews' Dawn. Jimmy is Dawn's brother who also plays a significant role in the series. More details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Clarke is known for his performances in various films and TV shows like Yellowjackets, Firefly Lane, and Cruel Intentions, to name a few.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, V.C. Andrews' Dawn also stars several other talented actors playing important supporting/minor roles:

Donna Mills as Lillian Cutler

Joey McIntyre as Michael Sutton

Jason Cermak as Randolph Cutler

Fran Drescher as Agnes Morris

Helena Marie as Sally Longchamp

Dane Schioler as Philip Cutler

Liz Wallace as Sally

Olesia Shewchuk as Madame Steichen

Tanja Dixon-Warren as Mrs. Boston

The official trailer for V.C. Andrews’ Dawn was released by Lifetime on May 3, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of protagonist Dawn's chaotic life. It maintains an unsettling tone throughout, and fans of character-driven thrillers would certainly enjoy the series.

Don't forget to catch V.C. Andrews' Dawn on Lifetime on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

