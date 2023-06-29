My Professor's Guide to Murder on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller film, My Professor's Guide to Murder, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, July 1, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young college student who suspects that a famous writer, who is invited as a guest lecturer to her university, is responsible for a murder.

Here's a short description of the film, as per Lifetime:

''A bestselling murder-mystery writer is invited to be a guest lecturer at a prestigious university when a graduate student begins to suspect he is responsible for a grisly campus murder.''

The film stars Rae DeRosa in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by Haylie Duff and written by Ken Miyamoto.

Lifetime's My Professor's Guide to Murder cast list: Rae DeRosa and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Rae DeRosa as Ashley

Rae DeRosa stars in the lead role as Ashley in Lifetime's My Professor's Guide to Murder. Ashley is a young creative writing student at a highly reputed university. She suspects that a new guest lecturer invited to her college is responsible for a murder. Their equation forms the crux of the story and it'll be interesting to see how her character is explored in the film.

Apart from My Professor's Guide to Murder, Rae DeRosa is known for her performances in California Dreaming, Allan Aruthur: P.I., Rules for Parking, and many more. She also plays the role of Victoria in the highly anticipated second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

2) Landon Ashworth as Miles Blake

Landon Ashworth essays the character of Miles Blake in the new Lifetime thriller film. Miles is a popular murder-mystery writer who's invited to a prominent university as a guest lecturer where he strikes up a friendship with a student, who believes he might be responsible for a brutal murder.

Miles' relationship with Rae DeRosa's character is the defining element of the film, and it'll be interesting to see how their relationship evolves, especially considering the latter's suspicions about him.

Landon Ashworth is well-known for his appearances in TV shows and movies like Babysplitters, The Resident, Silent Retreat, and Turn Around Jake, among many more.

3) Kristen Edwards as Jordan

Kristen Edwards dons the role of Jordan in My Professor's Guide to Murder. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps by the makers, but viewers can expect her to play a key role in the story.

Her other notable acting credits include Project Baby, Distress Signal, and Strawberries (or How I learned to Survive an Industrial Revolution).

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also features various others in key supporting/minor roles. These include:

Briana Coria as Kate

Pershon Harper as Liam

Haley Spencer as Lexi

Chris Naughton as Carter

Maurice T Johnson as Pershon Harper

Yadin as David

An official trailer for the film has not yet been released by Lifetime, but based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a thrilling character-driven drama that focuses on the darkest facets of the human mind.

Don't forget to watch My Professor's Guide to Murder on Lifetime on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

