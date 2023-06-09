The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, teaser, cast, and more details

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on Prime Video on July 14, 2023. The upcoming season will consist of eight episodes, with the first three premiering on the premiere date. It will conclude on August 18, 2023. Isabel "Belly" Conklin, played by Lola Tung, is the show's lead and finds herself in a stressful love triangle.

The show also stars Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher, Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo, Minnie Mills as Shayla, Colin Ferguson as John Conklin and Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Teaser and what do we know so far?

Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty saw Belly visit her cousin's summer home, but she got involved with two boys, Conrad and Jeremiah. Both were head over heels for her, and Belly had no option but to leave the summer home.

Furthermore, Susannah's cancer was back, and there was nothing but paranoia and uncertainty. Belly wanted to come back to the summer home. In season 2, she will act upon it and return to where she feels most comfortable.

Here is the second season's official teaser released by Prime Video:

The synopsis of the upcoming season reads:

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same."

It further reads:

"When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

Although the teaser does not give out any information about the upcoming season, Belly is certainly Jackie's summer home. The song playing in the trailer is Taylor Swift's August from the Grammy-winning album Folklore.

In an older interview with Seventeen, the show's lead, Lola Tung, revealed that she had learned a lot from her character on the show.

She explained:

"I learned so much from her and I'm really grateful for that. She's a couple of years younger than I am, but I still very much remember feeling all of the things that she was feeling at 16 and still feeling some of those things now at 19 and trying to figure out who I am and what finding that sense of independence looks like now in my life."

She further stated:

"She's a very loving person; she's got a lot of love in her heart, but she does make a lot of mistakes and I think it's so important to learn from those."

The Summer I Turned Pretty synopsis

The official synopsis of the show according to Prime Video reads:

"The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

The showrunners of The Summer I Turned Pretty are Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, Gabrielle Stanton, and Paul Lee are the executive producers.

