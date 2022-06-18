The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1: What happened between Belly and Conrad?

The Summer I Turned Pretty, the highly awaited endearing romantic drama series tenderly representing complex teenage emotions, has finally debuted on Amazon Prime Video on June 17 (Friday), 2022.

Based on the much-cherished novel trilogy by celebrated American author Jenny Han, Season 1 of the series was created by Gabrielle Gail Stanton and the author herself.

The promising cast list for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 has Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah, Jackie Chung as Laurel, Sean Kaufman as Steven, and a few others.

The official description for Season 1 of the series says:

"The Summer I Turned Pretty, a new series based on the New York Times bestselling book. Every summer, Belly and her family head to the Fishers’ beach house in Cousins. Every summer is the same… until Belly turns sixteen. Relationships will be tested, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will be forever changed. It’s a summer of first love, first heartbreak and growing up — it's the summer she turns pretty."

The series deals with many complicated teenage emotional nuances, however, its primary focus is on the ever-evolving relationship between Belly and Conrad. So without further ado, let's jump right in and find out what happened between Belly and Conrad in Season 1.

A major highlight of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 delves deep into complicated teenage emotions, and at the very core lies the dynamic relationship between Belly and Conrad.

Throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, viewers can witness Belly having a massive crush on Conrad, which develops into something more with time. It is safe to say that Conrad was Belly's, first love. However, their relationship did not take off quickly. The dynamic between them got complicated and heavy with each episode.

From Belly becoming upset by Conrad's relationship with Nicole to Conrad pretending to have forgotten Belly's 16th birthday, despite buying a truly special gift for her, these scenes tactfully depict the complex emotions both the characters experience.

As the story progressed, viewers saw both the characters opening up to each other, breaking the intense silence. However, the newfound dynamic and romance between Belly and Conrad's brother Jeremiah made things even more complicated for Belly and Conrad.

At the end of Season 1, Belly was seen choosing Jeremiah as her escort to the debutante ball, however, she ended up dancing with Conrad. It felt like it was meant to be that way, as the alluring chemistry between the two characters is undeniable.

At the end of the series, Conrad finally expressed how he truly felt about Belly, and the two kissed passionately. Season 1 ends on that note, leaving viewers with questions such as - what is the future of Belly and Conrad's relationship as Conrad is supposed to go away for college? What will happen to Jeremiah and Belly after this?

Viewers may get the answers in Season 2, as the series has already been renewed.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, which is currently streaming on Prime Video, from June 17 (Friday), 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far