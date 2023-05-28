Taylor Swift fans engage in intense guessing game as they wonder who Hits Different is really about

On May 26, Taylor Swift released her track Hits Different on streaming platforms. The track is a breakup song and the lyrics portray one's struggle to get over an ex. As soon as Hits Different was published, fans got excited about the relatable lyrics. They took to social media to discuss and speculate if the lyrics were hinting at the singer's reported split from Joe Alwyn.

Taylor has not yet provided any insight into the song's intended message but it left fans wondering who the track was about.

The lyrics of the chorus go:

“It hits different, It hits different this time. Catastrophic Blues, Movin' On was always easy for me to do. It hits different. It hits different 'cause it's you.”

Hits Different is a bonus song on the Target-exclusive Midnights: Lavender Edition by Taylor Swift. The song was part of the extended album Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) with two other new tracks.

Fans share their perspectives on Taylor Swift's track Hits Different and speculate who it's about

Prior to the release of Midnights, the artist disclosed that the song was inspired by sleepless nights she experienced throughout her life, suggesting the potential that the singer is reflecting on a past breakup.

No official sources have revealed yet who the song is really about but different fan theories interpret that it could be about one of the singer's reported exes, such as Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles, or Tom Hiddleston, but there is no confirmation from the singer as of now.

Fans also took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the song, which they believed was about Joe Alwyn.

tas✨| METLIFE NIGHT 3 @maroonhaze13 getting Hits Different and YLM back to back… oh joe alwyn, u better know how to fight getting Hits Different and YLM back to back… oh joe alwyn, u better know how to fight

lanna (taylor’s version) @brunettefatamy the fact that “hits different” was prob written about joe alwyn is so sad :( the fact that “hits different” was prob written about joe alwyn is so sad :(

More on Taylor Swift

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is popularly known for her top-charting discography, songwriting, and artistic reinventions. The singer has sold over 200 million records and has won numerous awards and accolades including 11 Grammys. The artist has also directed music videos and films and acted in supporting roles.

Taylor Swift has released globally acclaimed songs including Love Story, You Belong With Me, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Bad Blood, Look What You Made Me Do, Cardigan, Willow, and All Too Well (10 Minute Version).

Midnights was Taylor Swift's tenth studio album and it was released on October 21, 2022. It features 13 songs that emphasize various subjects including anxiety, insecurity, self-criticism, self-awareness, insomnia, and self-confidence. Midnights received critical acclaim and set multiple records such as the most single-day streams of an album on Spotify and the most top-ten songs on the Billboard Hot 100 from one album.

The album's lead track Anti-Hero was the singer's ninth Number 1 song in the US and topped the charts in 14 other territories.

Taylor Swift also published two deluxe versions of the album: Midnights (3 Am Edition) which features sonically darker tracks that were not part of the original album, and Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) which has a remix of Karma featuring Ice Spice, a different version of Snow on the Beach in collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and a never-before-heard track titled You’re Losing Me.

