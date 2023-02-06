Hallmark movie Curious Caterer: Grilling Season cast list explored

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is currently hosting the second installment in their new Curious Caterer franchise, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season. The Paul Ziller directorial has a runtime of two hours.

The film stars Nikki Deloach as Goldy Berry, Andrew Walker as Tom Schultz, with Riley Davis as Deputy Mason Kildea, and Rob LaBelle as Dennis Lockwood. It also has Jaycie Dotin, Beverley Elliott, Neil Webb, Amanda May, Amanda Khan, Veenu Sandhu, Howie Lai, and Gerardo Barcala.

The official synopsis for Curious Caterer: Grilling Season reads:

“Professional caterer Goldy Berry throws a lavish barbeque event for her childhood friend, acclaimed realtor Susie Craig. Later that night, she is shocked to discover that after the event concluded, Susie’s grill exploded and killed her. Goldy’s professional reputation is put under fire when people realize that she was the last one that used the grill.”

To try and clear her name from the crime, Goldy, a Colorado-based caterer, collaborates with Schultz, a detective. In Curious Caterer: Grilling Season, the two work together to figure out who was behind the mysterious explosion.

In the 2022 prequel, Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate, the two had teamed up to solve a friend's mysterious death.

Over the course of their investigation in the new film, Goldy and Schultz uncover professional and personal rivalries and before realizing that the murder might be closer than expected.

From Nikki Deloach to Howie Lai, the cast of Curious Caterer: Grilling Season

As mentioned earlier, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season has an extensive cast list of talented actors and performers.

Hallmark favorites Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach return for the sequel to Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate. As mentioned earlier, the two will reprise their original roles as detective Tom Schultz and Goldy Berry, respectively.

1) Andrew Walker

Andrew Walker is a Canadian actor who debuted in 1997 with Laserhawk. He won an ACTRA Award and the Phillip Borsos award at the Whistler Film Festival for his performance as Mike Downey, a neo-Nazi skinhead in the 2007 film Steel Toes.

A starring role in the Lifetime cop drama Against the Wall earned him wider recognition. His association with Hallmark started in 2012, which has resulted in almost 20 projects for the channel.

His latest appearances include Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate, A Maple Valley Christmas, and Three Wise Men and a Baby, all of which were last year's releases.

2) Nikki DeLoach: Dancer, singer, actress, all in one

Nikki DeLoach ventured into modeling, dancing, and singing before settling into acting. She enlisted in The Mickey Mouse Club at age 12 where her fellow members included Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling.

Her next significant appearances were in the Mark Wahlberg and Bill Paxton-led feature film Traveller, and the TV series Misery Loves Company. MTV’s Awkward, North Shore, and Love & Other Drugs further consolidated her fame.

DeLoach has appeared in more than ten Hallmark productions and was last seen in the network’s 2022 program, The Gift of Peace.

3) Riley Davis returns as Deputy Mason Kildea

Riley Davis reprises his role as Deputy Mason Kildea in Curious Caterer: Grilling Season. The actor also made a mark with his performances in Dating the Delaneys (2022), and Personals (2021).

Davis appeared in the season 17 episode of Arrow titled My Name is Emiko Queen, where he was an assistant. He is also notable for featuring in the season five episode, I Am Legends, of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Davis' net worth is reportedly $1.5 million.

4) Rob LaBelle: Character actor enters murder mystery

Born on August 2, 1962, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Rob LaBelle is a character actor best known for Watchmen (2009), The Man in the High Castle (2015), Motive (2013), and What's Love Got to Do With It (2022).

He plays the character Dennis Lockwood in Curious Caterer: Grilling Season.

Rob LaBelle’s work in the sci-fi genre includes his role as a computer hacker and conspiracy theorist in Crazy. It also includes his portrayal of Eddie Nambulous on the SyFy channel mystery series First Wave, which is quite popular among viewers.

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season is Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach’s fifth project together

Walker and DeLoach have collaborated earlier in four different films across Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel. They are: A Dream of Christmas (2016), The Perfect Catch (2017), Sweet Autumn (2020), and last year’s Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season has been bankrolled by Grilling Season Productions Inc. Meanwhile, Ben Silverman, Alexandre Coscas, Michael R. Goldstein, and Aidan Heatley are attached as the executive producers. It’s based on the book Grilling Season by Diane Mott Davidson.

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season is currently airing on Hallmark.

