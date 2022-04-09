Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate full cast list: Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker and others star in HMM film

Curious Caterer: Dying For Chocolate is Hallmark's upcoming mystery drama starring Niki DeLoach and Andrew Walker. It is set to premiere on April 10 at 9pm ET on the channel.

What do we know?

Hallmark seldom misses a chance to wow its viewers. The next drama film Curious Caterer: Dying For Chocolate will air on the channel's Hallmark Movies & Mysteries section.

The movie will narrate the story of Goldy (Niki DeLoach), a Colorado caterer and single mother who assists a detective, Tom Schultz (Andrew Walker), in solving a murder investigation.

While assisting a friend in solving a murder case, Goldy crosses paths with the town detective. As time runs short to identify the actual criminal, Goldy forms an odd alliance with Detective Schultz, who also begins to rely on the former's local expertise.

The official synopsis of Curious Caterer: Dying For Chocolate reads:

"Colorado caterer Goldy Berry teams with detective Tom Schultz to identify the ingredients that led to the mysterious death of her friend — and ends up discovering a hidden recipe for murder."

Meet the main cast of Curious Caterer: Dying For Chocolate

Get familiar with the cast and characters in preparation for the movie.

1) Niki DeLoach as Goldy Berry

Hailing from a small town in Southern Georgia, Niki DeLoach plays the role of Goldy Berry in Hallmark's upcoming thriller mystery. DeLoach is extremely talented and has extensive background in dancing, singing, modeling, and acting. Her diligence led her to securing a role in The Mickey Mouse Club at the young age of 12 alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling. Aside from her well-known Hallmark films such as The Perfect Catch, Christmas Land, and A Dream of Christmas, Niki is also known for her roles in MTV's Awkward, Love & Other Drugs, and Flying Lessons.

2) Andrew Walker as Tom Schultz

Star of the Lifetime series Against the Wall, Andrew Walker plays the role of Detective Tom Schultz in HMM's Curious Caterer: Dying For Chocolate. Walker has also guest-starred in TV shows such as ER, The Big Bang Theory, Without a Trace, and more.

He is a familiar face in the Hallmark world, with movies like The Perfect Match and Love on Ice. His most recent feature film credits include God Bless the Broken Road, Loaded, and Penthouse North.

3) Lochlyn Munro as Dr. Richard Korman

Lochlyn Munro, a skilled musician and actor, plays Dr. Richard Korman in the film. Munro began his acting career after suffering a major sports injury, but he quickly found success in television and cinema through films like 21 Jump Street, Wiseguy, and others.

Lochlyn secured a role in Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven after countless guest appearances and leads in TV series and films. Recently, the actor even featured in hit shows such as Riverdale, Lucifer, HBO's Peacemaker, and The Good Doctor.

More about the cast of Curious Caterer: Dying For Chocolate

Curious Caterer: Dying For Chocolate features a number of other actors, namely:

Jaycie Dotin as Marla

Jason Schombing as Dr. Owen Gentle

Riley Davis as Deputy Mason

Kendall Cross as Adele Dennison

Jason Tremblay as Peter Dennison

Antonio Cayonne as Brad Bowman

Maesa Nicholson as Olive

Erin Boyes as Dr. Laura Smiley

Shawna Clarke as Sarah Langsam

Easton Van B as Julian Geddes

Brett Armstrong as Stunt Coordinator

Curious Caterer: Dying For Chocolate, directed by Anthony C. Metchie, will air on the Hallmark channel on Sunday, April 10 at 9pm ET.

