Who is Connor Hawke? Green Arrow's son comes out as asexual at DC Pride 2022

With DC Pride month 2022 comes many surprises for fans. One of the most surprising and exciting news is that Connor Hawke, the son of Green Arrow and the successor to the Green Arrow mantle, will come out as asexual.

The astonishing revelation comes out in an eight-page story, Think of Me, created by Ro Stein, letterer Frank Cvetkovic, and Ted Brandt. The storyline of Think of Me follows Hawke foiling Music Meister’s wicked mind control plan while writing a coming-out letter to his mother.

As per sources, Brandt revealed:

“I was very aware of the logistics of [the letter], “As well as coming out, it needs to explain what asexuality feels like because many people can’t imagine it. And that makes perfect sense to me, especially because I’m also autistic. I get not understanding what it’s like for someone who experiences something different to you.”

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm 'DC PRIDE 2022' will reveal that Connor Hawke, the second Green Arrow, is asexual.



Hawke's segment of the comic special, titled Think of Me, will be created by Ro Stein, Ted Brandt, and Frank Cvetkovic. 'DC PRIDE 2022' will reveal that Connor Hawke, the second Green Arrow, is asexual. Hawke's segment of the comic special, titled Think of Me, will be created by Ro Stein, Ted Brandt, and Frank Cvetkovic. https://t.co/LbXgM2Oc52

Even though most Green Arrow fans knew about him being asexual from the beginning, the story's creative head wanted to make it official in DC continuity.

Connor Hawke became second Green Arrow after his father's death in DC comics

Written by Kelley Puckett and drawn by Jim Aparo, the prominent character from the comic book was first seen in Green Arrow vol. 2 #0 in 1994. He is the son of Oliver Queen and Sandra Hawke.

Connor has been a vital member of the Justice League. He doesn't have any powers; instead, he is an expert archer, but he is not as good as his father.

During his time at the ashram, he learned to mimic the fights he had witnessed. Moreover, he is proficient in martial arts and can smartly outshine his opponents by copying their fighting techniques.

Connor Hawke is an expert archer (Image via DC)

His higher resistance to pain and his incredible self-healing abilities keeps him young and healthy with much ease. This also gives him the power to withstand many gunshots to his chest with minimal injury.

In short, Connor Hawke is a fascinating character with so much potential. So, it would be interesting to learn more about him through a dedicated story.

DC Pride 2022 will be available at stores starting May 31. However, the adult graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star will kickstart the Pride celebration by coming out in stores on May 17.

Edited by Ravi Iyer