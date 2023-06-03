Cruel Intentions reboot cast list: Who stars in the new Amazon series

The highly anticipated reboot of the iconic 1999 film Cruel Intentions is making its way to Amazon Prime Video as a series on July 28, 2023. The series is set to bring a fresh take on the thrilling story of power, manipulation, and desire, and has a stellar cast and a modern-day reimagining. Fans are excited to see familiar and new faces in the reboot of the popular film.

With a cast that has Sarah Michelle Gellar reprise her role as Kathryn Merteuil, Cruel Intentions promises to deliver a compelling and thrilling experience.

Cruel Intentions will see stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Samantha Logan

1) Sarah Michelle Geller as Kathryn Merteuil

As mentioned earlier, Sarah Michelle Gellar reprises her role as Kathryn Merteuil, a cunning and manipulative person. Gellar's portrayal of Kathryn in the 1999 movie solidified her status as a talented actress, and her return to the character promises to bring a new layer of complexity and intrigue to the series.

2) Taylor John Smith as Bash Casey

Taylor John Smith is taking on the role of Bash Casey, the charismatic and privileged step-brother of Kathryn. Known for his performances in Sharp Objects and You Get Me, Smith's talent and on-screen presence make him a perfect fit for Bash. Audiences can expect an intense and captivating performance from this rising star.

3) Samantha Logan as Cassidy Barrett

Joining the cast as Cassidy Barrett is Samantha Logan who is bringing her remarkable acting skills to the table. Logan has garnered attention for her roles in 13 Reasons Why and All American. She has showcased her ability to tackle complex and emotionally charged characters. As Cassidy, she adds depth and vulnerability to the series, caught in the web of deceit spun by the cunning step-siblings.

Supporting cast of talent in Cruel Intentions

The Cruel Intentions reboot also boasts a strong supporting cast, further elevating the anticipation for this Amazon production. Coby Bell takes on the role of Pascall Barrett, bringing his seasoned acting chops to the character. Bell's previous work in Third Watch and Burn Notice has established him as a versatile actor capable of delivering powerful performances.

Sophina Brown portrays Naomi Donovan, a character with her own motivations and secrets. Brown, known for her roles in Numb3rs and Shark, is a talented actress with the ability to bring complexity and authenticity to her characters, making her a valuable addition to the cast.

Nathalie Kelley, recognized for her roles in Dynasty and The Baker and the Beauty, embodies Carmen Castillo. Carmen is someone entangled in the high-stakes games of the elite college's Greek life hierarchy. Kelley's magnetic presence and undeniable talent ensure a compelling portrayal of Carmen's struggle for power and identity.

The reboot series also sees Kate Levering as Annette Hargrove, Duane Henry as Cecil, and Brooke Lyons as Beatrice. Each actor brings their unique skills and experiences to their respective roles, enriching the overall tapestry of the series.

The fresh faces in the reboot

Alongside the experienced actors, the Cruel Intentions reboot introduces a new generation of talent. It sees names like:

Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline

Zac Burgess as Lucien

Khobe Clarke as Scott

Brooke Lyons as Beatrice

Sara Shepard as CeCe

John Harlan Kim as Blaise

Myra Molloy as Annie

These actors join the cast and add their youthful energy and skills to the mix. Their performances will undoubtedly captivate audiences and help drive the narrative forward.

Anticipating a riveting reboot

As the premiere of the Cruel Intentions reboot series approaches, fans of the original film and newcomers are eager to witness this modern-day reimagining on Amazon Prime Video. The combination of experienced actors and fresh talent ensures that audiences will be treated to captivating performances that bring this iconic story to life once again.

