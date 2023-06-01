The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango on Hallmark - Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new romantic drama film, The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, is all set to air on the channel on Friday, June 2, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young detective who sets out to solve the mysterious death of a prominent businessman. She has to go on an undercover mission, but there are several challenges that lie ahead.

Here's Hallmark Channel's official synopsis of the movie:

''Constance Bailey is a no-nonsense detective who prefers to work alone. When a high-profile CEO is murdered on the eve of his company’s corporate event in Malta – a high stakes ballroom competition between senior executives – Detective Bailey is sent undercover as one of the contestants.''

The synopsis further reads:

''The only problem? She can’t dance. To convincingly compete, she must team up with charismatic and free-spirited performer Sebastian Moore. But with a killer on the loose and a growing list of suspects, it’s going to take more than a little fancy footwork to solve this case.''

The film stars Lacey Chabert in the lead role, along with numerous others who play important supporting characters. It is helmed by Stefan Scaini and written by Aubrey Day.

Hallmark's The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango cast list - Apart from Lacey Chabert, who else stars in this new romantic drama?

1) Lacey Chabert as Constance Bailey

Lacey Chabert dons the lead role of Constance Bailey in Hallmark's The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango. Lacey's character is a charming and intelligent woman who loves her job. But she has to tackle a new challenge during an undercover mission as she needs to dance - something she's not good at.

Chabert looks impressive in the film's preview and promises to deliver a fine performance in the movie. Apart from The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, she's known for her performances in various other movies like Haul Out the Holly, The Wedding Veil, and Christmas at Castle Hart, among many more.

2) Will Kemp as Sebastian Moore

Will Kemp stars as Sebastian Moore in the new romantic drama film. Moore is a handsome and charismatic man whom Bailey meets during her undercover mission. She has to team up with him to dance in order to look convincing. But their equation soon gets complicated.

Kemp looks phenomenal in the film's preview and his stunning onscreen chemistry with Lacey Chabert is one of the film's highlights. His other notable acting credits include Jolly Good Christmas, Christmas Waltz, Love, Romance & Chocolate, and many more.

3) Natasa Babic as Mary Aston

Natasa Babic essays the character of Mary Aston in The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to her character are known at this point, but she's set to play a crucial role in the story.

Babic has previously appeared in Life is Too Short, Dark Tarot, and Gunpoint, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features numerous others in pivotal supporting/minor roles like:

Diego Wallraff as Kevin Hamilton

Clare Agius as Sgt. Ana Spiteri

Marysia S. Peres as Judy Maxwell

Peter Galea as Tom Stevens

Mikhail Basmadjian as Capt. Kelly

Don't miss The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango on Hallmark Channel on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes