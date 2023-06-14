Netflix's The Village cast list: Who stars in the new Japanese thriller film?

Netflix's latest Japanese thriller drama, The Village, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, June 16, 2023. The movie is set in a creepy village, wherein a man leads a secluded life. He wants to get out of the place, but it isn't as easy as it may seem. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''This unusual suspense story reflects the darkness of modern society onto the isolated world of a "village." Set in the small Japanese hamlet of Kamon Village, this story depicts the reality of its inhabitants who are unable to live with their hands completely clean.''

The synopsis further states,

''This film brims with the ills facing modern Japanese society, including environmental issues, the poverty of young people in depopulated villages, expanding society inequalities and a warped social structure that makes it impossible to recover after going astray even once. Starring Ryusei Yokohama, this unprecedented human drama fuses entertainment with real issues plaguing Japanese society.''

The movie stars Ryûsei Yokohama in the lead role, alongside various others portraying significant supporting roles. The film is written and directed by Michihito Fujii.

The Village cast list: Ryûsei Yokohama and others to feature in a new Japanese thriller drama

1) Ryûsei Yokohama as Yu Katayama

Actor Ryûsei Yokohama plays the role of Yu Katayama in Netflix's The Village. He's a young man who lives in a creepy, secluded village from where he desperately wants to get out but is unable to do so. The trailer shows that a tragedy from his past seems to be the reason behind him being trapped forever in the village.

Yu Katayama is the protagonist of the story and it is his journey that forms the core of the narrative. Yokohama looks brilliant in the trailer, and fans can expect a staggering performance from the actor.

He's previously appeared in numerous other films and TV shows over the years like Why I Dress Up for Love, PANDA Judges the World, A Story to Read When You First Fall in Love, Your Turn to Kill: The Movie, and many more.

2) Haru Kuroki as Misaki Nakai

Haru Kuroki portrays the character of Misaki Nakai in the new thriller flick. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are known at this point, but she's expected to play an important role in the story. Her other memorable acting credits include Brush Up Life, The Last 10 Years, Gossip, and Ichikei's Crow The Movie, to name a few.

3) Shidô Nakamura as Kokichi Ohashi

Actor Shidô Nakamura essays the role of Kokichi Ohashi in The Village. Not much else is known about his character, but fans can expect him to play a crucial role in the story. Nakamura is a prominent actor who's known for his appearances in The 13 Lords of the Shogun, Last of the Wolves, and Bones of Steel, among many more.

Apart from Ryûsei Yokohama, Haru Kuroki, and Shidô Nakamura, the film also features numerous others playing other supporting/minor roles. These include:

Arata Furuta as Shusaku Ohashi

Daiken Okudaira as Ryuta Kakei

Tetta Sugimoto as Masaru Maruoka

Ryûto Sakuma as Keiichi Nakai

Don't miss The Village on Netflix on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes