"He's so into her": Fans swoon as Song Joong-ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders were spotted at a wedding

On October 14, 2023, several pictures and videos of Song Joong-ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, went viral on social media. The duo was apparently attending the actor's sister's wedding, sporting a minimalistic look, and appeared very affectionate.

Prior to this, after the last episode of Reborn Rich aired, Song Joong-ki announced his relationship with Katy Louise Saunders in December 2022. They tied the knot and recently welcomed their newborn in June 2023.

As the couple was publicly spotted together at the event after a long time, fans couldn't help but swoon over how the actor looked at his wife with a loving gaze. They took to social media to express their love for them. One user even noted that Song Joong-ki is truly in love with her, stating:

"They are so lovely and he's so into her! May god always protect them and their little bundle of joy."

Fans can't get enough of Song Joong-ki and his wife's latest viral pictures

In the viral videos and pictures, the Reborn Rich actor and his wife were dressed in formal attire. The actor wore an all-black ensemble, looking dashing in a suit, while Katy Louise Saunders donned a minimalistic look, wearing a white dress with black stripes. She opted for a less or no-makeup look that enhanced her natural beauty and left her hair cascading down her neck. She also wore a long trench coat to complement her style.

In the viral pictures and videos, Song Joong-ki and his wife were seen holding each other's arms, and the actor, with a loving gaze, kept looking at the actress. Fans on social media couldn't stop praising the actor and his wife for looking elegant and classy.

Some also stated that they appeared so happy together and called them the best parents, while others offered their blessings to the new couple.

Check out how fans are reacting as the Descendants of the Sun actor and his wife, for the first time, appeared without any mask in the family function on social media:

Meanwhile, in many interviews, the actor has mentioned how happy he is with Katy Louise Saunders, and they make a happy family. In an interview with JTBC on October 15 promoting his movie Hwaran, he talked about the difficulties he's facing while raising their baby boy and commented:

"My wife and I are strong, and we think we are doing well together," he laughed, adding, "We are very happy with each other. I think it is a very proud thing. So, I am very happy these days."

Song Joong-ki further stated how fans keep complimenting how he and his wife's lips look similar and how he has been taking greater notice of them recently:

"First of all, the thing I hear most is that our lips are very similar. I think about eight out of ten people say that.

Song Joong-ki further explained what he feels right now and how everything looks better as he has become a father. He stated:

"I keep watching my lips even more closely, but when I hear things like that, I feel very happy and amazed, and I'm still dazed and wonder, 'I've become a father' or 'I have a son.' I'm still dazed."

Song Joong-ki's movie Hwaran recently hit South Korean theaters on October 11, 2023.