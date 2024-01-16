Those Who Wish Me Dead soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the film

With the pulse-ponding action-thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, the maestro of Western drama once again continues to prove his cinematic prowess. True to the Taylor Sheridan signature, this film isn’t just about the heart-stopping moments and adrenaline-induced action.

The film is also about the visceral experience, amplified by a curated playlist that traverses the realms of rock and roll to the soulful echos of country. The featured songs in Those Who Wish Me Dead, from legendary artists like Johnny Cash, Whiskey Myers, and more, make the complete soundtrack of the movie become a character itself, shaping the mood and intensity of each scene.

Moreover, adding to the goodness, the film’s score was composed by Brian Tyler, the acclaimed artist known for being one of the top 10 highest-grossing film composers of all time. Follow along with the article to learn about all the songs and music in the motion picture.

Every song in Those Who Wish Me Dead

God's Gonna Cut You Down by Johnny Cash

Arkansas by Chris Stapleton

Early Morning Shakes by Whiskey Myers

Down Here by Turnpike Troubadours

Lighthouse by William Prince

During an interview with Below the Line, the composer of Those Who Wish Me Dead, Brian Tyler, revealed how he loved working alongside Taylor Sheridan once again, as he also provided the score for Yellowstone:

It’s interesting. It’s so different in terms of the music. I love working with Taylor, and he’s brilliant. We had this challenge of doing something that was very emotional but had a lot of heartache in it. There is aspiration and regret and melancholy and danger and love and loss and all these things within the score that’s really this triangulated suspense movie.

Tyler added:

But it’s really the story of this boy and this woman that both have all these regrets and loss in their life, that they now are fighting against, not only man and like the evils of man, but also the indifference of nature and fire.

The complete musical score for the film by Brian Tyler:

Those Who Wish Me Dead (Main Theme)

Elegy for a Soul

Embers

Opus

Lament

The Beauty of Time

Mind Heart Conflation

Presence

Lightning Strikes

A Burning Cello

Zero Sum Game

Shadow Mechanics

Ultimatum by

Those Who Wish Me Dead Finale

Glimmer of Hope

The Love of a Father

The Calm Inside the Storm

Plot summary

Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead follows Hannah Faber (Angelina Jolie), a smoke jumper suffering from guilt after failing to save three lives in a forest fire. However, life gives her a second chance in the form of Connor Casserly (Finn Little), whose life gets in danger after his father’s assassins decide to kill him too.

Hannah and Connor go on the run to evade the relentless killer but find themselves amidst the vast Montana wilderness, where a deadly fire becomes an additional threat. Eventually, the duo seeks refuge with Ethan Sawyer (Jon Bernthal), the local sheriff and Hannah’s ex-boyfriend.

As the story unfolds, Hannah and Connor not only face the physical dangers of both human and natural elements but also the emotional scars from their past that have been haunting them.

Where to watch Those Who Wish Me Dead online

Those Who Wish Me Dead is available to stream on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV for audiences across the globe. The movie is also available on YouTube TV and Google Play Movies.

