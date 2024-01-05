Those Who Wish Me Dead ending explained: What was all the killing about?

It has been two and a half years since Those Who Wish Me Dead was released both in theatres and on the digital platform, HBO Max in May 2021.

The American thriller is based on Michael Koryta’s book of the same name. Directed by Taylor Sheridan, the film boasts an impressive star cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Jon Bernthal, Jake Weber, Edina Senghore and Finn Little as Connor.

The story of Those Who Wish Me Dead follows Connor, who witnessed his father’s murder, a forensic accountant holding vital evidence and escaped with the evidence. He Meets a forest smokejumper who helps him escape the clutches of the hired assassins as well as prepare to deliver the evidence to the right hands.

The plot of the Warner Bros. action thriller presents chase and run for the major part of the movie, leading to many deaths. This article is an attempt to explore the ending of the 2021 movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and advises reader’s discretion.

What happened at the end of Those Who Wish Me Dead?

The story follows the young boy Connor. (Image via WB)

Connor, played by Finn Little and Hannah, played by Angelina Jolie, survive at the end of Those Who Wish Me Dead, which starts with Jake Weber’s Owen Casserly telling his son about discovering some evidence. The father explains to his son what he has found out about the District Attorney’s death in the presumed gas leak.

He explains that his boss died because of the secret information and the villains are going to come for him too. While they try to escape to Owen’s relatives, Deputy Sheriff Ethan and his wife Allison, two assassins, played by Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult, kill off Owen.

Before dying, Owen gives the evidence to his son and asks Connor to flee. Connor is discovered by Hannah and taken to the forest tower in an attempt to save him. While Hannah tries to reach out to people, the assassin-duo reaches Ethan’s home to find a pregnant Allison.

Although Allison sends a coded message to Jon Bernthal's Ethan when cornered, she fights the duo and runs. Meanwhile, a forest fire started by the duo stops Hannah from taking Connor to the right authorities.

Did the Sheriff survive in Those Who Wish Me Dead?

Both The Sheriff and the Deputy sheriff died. (Image via WB)

The Sheriff died in the movie while he tried to help his deputy, Ethan. When Ethan, along with the Sheriff, tries to rescue his wife, the assassins kill the Sheriff and threaten Ethan with the death of his wife and unborn child. They force him to take them to the tower where Hannah and Connor are hiding.

Once there, Ethan pretends the place is empty while asking Hannah to hide with the child. However, the assassins spot Ethan talking to someone and start firing. Hannah and Connor escape the shots, but Ethan is gravely injured.

Allison arrives at the spot and shoots Jack, one of the assassins, dead before rushing to her injured husband. The other assassin, Patrick, chases Hannah and Connor.

While Hannah tries to fight Patrick and shield Connor, the child returns to help her. However, Hannah kills Patrick with an axe. They jump into the stream to survive the forest fire.

The next morning, after the fire subsides, the rescue team arrives to save them all. However, Ethan has succumbed to his gunshot injury and dies. When Connor prepares to bare it all to the media, Hannah promises to support him as his guardian.

Why did they want Connor dead in Those Who Wish Me Dead?

The plot of the story and the ending of Warner Bros. movie Those Who Wish Me Dead revolve around the evidence that Connor was carrying on him. The scrap of paper Owen gave him evidently had something vital, making him a danger to the concerned parties.

Going by what Owen told Connor about his job as a forensic accountant, the evidence may be about big names involved in anything from fraud and embezzlement to racketeering. It could also involve politicians.

The brief cameo by the boss of the assassins, Tyler Perry’s Arthur, clarifies a lot about the situation. He explains the scenario to the criminal duo:

“Owen was resourceful enough to make it all the way here, so assume he was resourceful enough to have duplicates of everything we retrieved from the DA’s office, and assume the duplicates are in the possession of that boy. Assume the worst-case scenario, assume catastrophe and act accordingly.”

Forest fire plays an important part in the movie (Image via WB)

Connor carries a note throughout the run of Those Who Wish Me Dead, which is open for viewers’ interpretation.

It may be the location of the duplicate evidence or names of the people involved or the name of one person at a very high level. The latter comes to mind when Hannah gets spooked after looking into the note and decides to leave immediately.

While Those Who Wish Me Dead does not clarify the exact nature of the damning evidence that would get two assassins ready to kill people, including a young boy and their boss ready to have more blood on his hands.

However, the highlight of Those Who Wish Me Dead is the thrilling action and the fight sequence between Hoult and Jolie.