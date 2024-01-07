Where was Those Who Wish Me Dead filmed? All locations explored

As per the 2021 movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead, the events in the plot occur in the wilderness of Montana in the United States. However, in reality, the filming took place in locations farther down south.

The American action thriller has elaborate forest scenes providing a vital backdrop for most of the scenes in the movie. One of the leads, Hannah Faber, is a smokejumper by profession and is posted in a fire lookout tower within the forest.

For the uninitiated, Those Who Wish Me Dead is the story of a young boy Connor, who witnesses his father being killed by two assassins and is on the run with a piece of evidence of a high-level secret given by his father before dying.

Connor is saved from the assassins by Hannah and Connor’s aunt Allison, as many lives are sacrificed throughout the movie. Directed by Taylor Sheridan, Those Who Wish Me Dead is an adaptation of Michael Koryta’s 2014 book.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and advises reader’s discretion.

Locations used in filming Those Who Wish Me Dead

Those Who Wish Me Dead did not have a huge budget. With $20 million, filming in locations situated in one area helped producers save money.

To make the backdrop look believably like Montana, the cast and crew of the movie travelled to the southern state of New Mexico. Some of the locations for WB's Those Who Wish Me Dead are listed here.

1) Rio Arriba County, New Mexico

Jemez Mountains were used in the movie (Image via IMDb)

Rio Arriba County is in the northern end of New Mexico and shares its border with Colorado.

The scenic location offered many filming opportunities with a film-friendly climate and low costs. Many of the wilderness scenes in the movie were shot here, which included the hilly terrain shots in Jemez Mountains.

2) Bernalillo, New Mexico

Semi-urban shots were taken in Bernalillo. (Image via IMDb)

This area falls in Sandoval County in the south of Rio Arriba and is part of the Albuquerque Metropolitan Statistical Area.

As not every part of the plot was in the wilderness, those that needed a semi-urban scene were shot in Bernalillo. The area was perfect for the crew to film the non-forest scenes.

3) Mesa Del Sol, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Artificial forest fires were done in Mesa Del Sol. (Image via IMDb)

Being the most populous city in the state, Albuquerque is the obvious location to shoot urban scenes like the exterior of Owen Casserly’s home.

With numerous series and movie productions in the city, the city is convenient to work in. The crew selected a desert area of Mesa Del Sol to create fire artificially, which was later imposed in the movie as the real forest fire.

4) Manzano Mountains State Park, Torrance County, New Mexico

Manzano Mountains provide a picturesque location. (Image via IMDb)

Some of the more emotional moments in the movie were shot in the remote, tranquil and beautiful landscape of Torrance County.

This location lies 16 miles north of the town of Mountainair. According to The Cinemaholic, additional artificial forest fire scenes were filmed in the Manzano Mountains.

5) Santa Clara, New Mexico

New Mexico offered multiple locations in close vicinity. (Image via IMDb)

The village of Santa Clara is sparsely populated and has an arid backdrop. That made it ideal for an exterior shot of the venue.

Sheridan shot here the opening scene of the lead character, Hannah, rashly driving her car. While a body double was used to do the stunt actions for Angelina Jolie, Sheridan captured the spectacular car chase here.

6) California, USA

Indoor sequences were shot in California. (Image via IMDb)

After the filming of the outdoor sequences was over, Sheridan shot the interior scenes in a studio in California.

The studio, located in Los Angeles County, helped wind up the indoor sequences, which took about three weeks for the crew. After that, the movie moved into post-production and promotion.

What is Those Who Wish Me Dead movie about?

Those Who Wish Me Dead is a thriller that follows teenager Connor Casserly, played by Finn Little. The movie starts with Connor’s father Owen, played by Jake Weber, trying to explain why some people may want him dead.

However, when they confront two assassins, portrayed by Aidan Gillen as Jack and Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, Owen hands Connor a sheet of paper and asks him to flee as he gets killed by the duo.

Connor escapes into the forest and bumps into Hannah, played by Angelina Jolie, who tries to save the child and deliver his message to the right hands.

Deputy Sheriff Ethan and his wife Allison, Owen’s relatives are the other involved people. Jon Bernthal and Medina Senghore play these two characters in Those Who Wish Me Dead.

A scene featuring Angelina Jolie (Image via IMDb)

As the assassins try to kill Connor, they move from Ethan’s house to Hannah’s forest tower while they have started a forest fire to prevent the child from escaping. In an attempt to save the child, Ethan gets shot and dies. While Allison shoots one assailant, the other is axed to death by Hannah.

The other smokejumpers arrive in the morning and rescue the living. At the end of Those Who Wish Me Dead, Connor gets ready to bare the secret information his father had given him, to the media. Hannah pledges to support and protect the now-orphaned Connor through all his trials.

The Warner Bros. production was initially released for streaming on HBO Max. However, its popularity has given it various platforms. Those Who Wish Me Dead is available for streaming on Netflix and Max.