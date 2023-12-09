5 films to catch on HBO Max in December 2023

HBO Max has quickly risen among the competition to become one of the most sought-after streaming platforms for almost all sectors of entertainment. With some great films and shows filling the catalog over the course of 2023, it is currently one of the best places to sit and binge-watch for the holidays.

However, December is arguably one of the best times to enjoy HBO Max, as many new and engaging titles have either arrived or are scheduled to arrive very soon. Moreover, a lot of great titles from the rest of the year are also there to stay till the month's end, making it a hotbed of good entertainment.

With the holiday fever upon us and Christmas weeks away, here are five engaging films on HBO Max that could be a great addition to the spirit of the holidays.

Five HBO Max films to watch in December

1) Barbie - December 15, 2023

The most anticipated title arriving on HBO Max has to be Barbie, one of the biggest hits of the year. In what was a groundbreaking performance by any film, Barbie has made sure that every person in the world knows the name of the film.

It has also managed to impress critics in the process, becoming an award favorite. It is surely a film worth watching for anyone who missed it on the big screen, and HBO Max is the destination for this.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and follows the titular character's (played by Margot Robbie) journey into the human world, discovering the joys and perils of living among humans.

The film additionally stars Ryan Gosling, Will Ferell, and Emma Mackey, among many others.

2) Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning - December 4, 2023

The three-part documentary by Jason Hehir, known for his work on The Last Dance, is one of the most enthralling real stories to follow. It arrived on the platform a few days ago and has already been making some big waves.

The synopsis for the documentary reads:

"On October 23, 1989, Charles Stuart places a frantic 911 call reporting that he and his pregnant wife, a white couple, have been shot by a Black man; exploring the toll the case has on the families involved and on Boston race relations."

The docu-series has been flagged by many as an eye-opener and a must-watch.

3) Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! - December 25, 2023

Arriving on the day of Christmas, Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! is an excellent pick for younger audiences during the holiday season. Following the pop culture favorite Scooby-Doo! in his latest adventure, this animated feature will also see Superman's dog join forces to solve a thrilling mystery.

The synopsis for the same film reads:

"Scooby and the gang join forces with Superman's dog when members of the Justice League mysteriously disappear."

The film is helmed by Cecilia Aranovich.

4) Mad Max: Fury Road - December 1, 2023

December 1 saw a large number of films come into HBO Max, but none as prolific as 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, one of the most grueling action films of its time. The post-apocalyptic drama by George Miller is easily one of the best films in its genre.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"In an apocalyptic world, a tyrant rules over a stark desert, controlling every drop of water. Two rebels, one escaping grief and the other reaching out to her childhood, are the last hope for a few."

Mad Max: Fury Road stars Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, and Nicholas Hoult, among others.

5) Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid - Leaving December 31, 2023

While most of this list contains films that are arriving on HBO Max, this particular entry is a must-watch in December since it's leaving at the end of the month.

Hailed as one of the greatest Western dramas of all time, George Roy Hill's masterpiece follows the story of Wild West outlaws Robert LeRoy Parker, known as Butch Cassidy, and his partner Harry Longabaugh, better known as Sundance Kid.

For anyone who hasn't caught this film on HBO Max yet, this is perhaps the best time to do so.

Tell us your pick from the list in the comment section below, and stay tuned for more updates.