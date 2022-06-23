What Is Angelina Jolie’s Diet and Workout Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, yet it's truly amazing that she's still able to stay in shape.

The actress, who started out as a model at age 13, has starred in multiple action-packed films, including "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." So how does she stay in shape after all these years?

Angelina Jolie often changes her workouts as per the requirements of her upcoming movie. In fact, her personal trainer often says that Jolie has a difficult time sticking with any type of routine due to her hectic schedule.

Angelina Jolie's Workout Routine

To stay in top form, boost strength, stamina and flexibility, and get a perfectly sleek body shape, Jolie works out five days a week for about two hours every day.

She often starts her day with an early yoga session at 6 AM and switches to other activities. She did so to prepare for her superhero role in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

She worked with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson who always focuses on consistency and adding variety to avoid boredom to speed up progress and ensure getting the desired results.

Angelina Jolie's workout includes a circuit training routine, with 2-3 sets of 10-15 reps of around ten exercises that target different muscle groups every daily circuit workout, using light 5-10 lbs dumbbell weight.

Her high-intensity interval training (HIIT) typically lasts 30-45 minutes, and her cardio workouts involve spending some 15 minutes on 2-3 different cardio machines.

Angelina Jolie's Diet

Angelina Jolie follows a healthy diet, focusing on antioxidant-rich foods, omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, as well as healthy fats and complex carbohydrates. She drinks a lot of lemon water and stays hydrated.

She avoids smoking cigarettes and having empty-calorie junk foods, gluten and sugar that can cause water retention.

According to Jolie, she occasionally goes through stages where she only eats one thing. She lost some weight, for instance, during her 'soup phase'. Jolie typically has 4-6 tiny meals every day as opposed to three large ones.

Quinoa, millet, spelt, buckwheat and chia seeds are ancient grains that Jolie has, as she claims they are high in nutrients and have given her complexion a healthy glow.

Breakfast: Jolie's first meal of the day is usually ham and eggs, with a side order of toast, fruit and margarine.

Angelina Jolie usually has a snack consisting of fruit, light string cheese and Kashi TLC 7 grain crackers for lunch. She prefers tuna fish sandwich for lunch.

Her dinner consists of grilled or baked skinless chicken breast, baked potato or half small baked sweet potato steamed vegetables and margarine.

Takeaway

Jolie’s workout routine and diet plan are a sure-fire way to get you in the best shape of your life. You can make it happen, too, as long as you are dedicated and consistent enough.

No matter what your goals may be, give yourself the motivation to achieve them, and stay on track. Every little bit helps when you're on your way to reaching your goals. Just commit to making things happen.

