6 Foods High In Antioxidants For Vegetarians

A diet full of freshly sourced whole fruits and vegetables can provide adequate antioxidants for vegetarians. Antioxidants are essential compounds required to protect cells from damage.

Oxidative stress is caused by molecules known as free radicals. These molecules attack the essential fatty acids in the body and oxidize them. Oxidized fatty acids cause inflammation and increase risk of fatty liver disease and heart disease. Free radicals are usually metal ions that cause oxidative damage. Antioxidants can deactivate these ions and protect the body from damage.

In this article, we will discuss the best foods that can provide adequate antioxidants for vegetarians.

Antioxidant-rich Foods for Vegetarians

The following six foods should be included in the diet by vegetarians to get adequate amounts of antioxidants:

1) Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in naturally occurring antioxidants. It's also among the best anti-inflammatory foods you should have. Broccoli is versatile and can be added to a variety of dishes and recipes.

The main antioxidant in broccoli is vitamin C (ascorbic acid). Broccoli is known to prevent chronic inflammatory diseases in the liver and heart. It also contains other beneficial plant compounds.

Broccoli is also among the dietary fiber foods to add to diet. Dietary fiber is essential for gut health and promotes growth of good bacteria in the gut.

2) Berry

Berries, including blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries contain antioxidants Vitamin C and anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory properties.

They are also high in dietary fiber, which promotes probiotic gut bacteria for better gut health. Berries are among the best foods to maximize vitamin C intake. These fruits are also known to prevent dementia and mental degeneration in elders.

3) Papaya

Papayas are rich in ascorbic acid, which is an antioxidant. They also contain several vitamins and minerals, including potassium. It can boost memory and cognition as well.

Papayas can reduce inflammation and prevent chronic illnesses. Ripe papayas contain more antioxidants than raw ones. Raw papayas can be used in cooking savory dishes, while ripe papayas go well with milkshakes and fruit salads.

One cup of papaya contains:

Calories: 62

Fat: 0.4 g

Sodium: 11.6 mg

Carbohydrates: 16 g

Fiber: 2.5 g

Sugars: 11 g

Protein: 0.7g

Vitamin A: 68.2 mcg

Vitamin C: 88.3 mg

Potassium: 263.9 mg

Folate: 53.7 mcg

Beta carotene: 397.3 mcg

Lycopene: 2650.6 mcg

4) Green tea

Green tea is among the best teas to boost metabolism and lose weight. It can be used to prepare a refreshing beverage that can be consumed at any time of day.

It contains L-theanine and epigallocatechin-3-gallate, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These two compounds reduce pro-inflammatory molecules and preventoxidation of fatty acids.

5) Kiwi fruit

Kiwis are popular fruits that are rich in vitamin C and are a good source of antioxidants for vegetarians. They're known to reduce the risk of blood clots and strokes.

Kiwis can activate white blood cells and boost immunity. They can be added to oatmeal and chia pudding or added to fruit salads. Hundred grams of Kiwis contain:

61 calories

0.5 g fat

3 mg sodium

15 g carbohydrates

9 g sugar

3 g dietary fiber

1.1 g protein

6) Guava

Guavas contain 125 mg of vitamin C. They're also a rich source of lycopene, which is among the strongest antioxidants for vegetarians.

Guavas provide dietary fiber, which promotes improved gut health by aiding the growth of probiotic gut bacteria. They are good for digestion and prevent flatulence and constipation. Guavas can be added to fruit salads and oatmeal.

Hundred grams of guava contains:

Calories: 68

Total Carbohydrate: 14 g

Sugar: 9 g

Fibre: 5 g

Protein: 2.6 g

Fat: 1 g

Saturated fat: 0.3 g

Sodium: 2 mg

Potassium: 417 mg

Vitamin C: 228.3 mg

Bottom Line

Antioxidants for vegetarians can be obtained from freshly sourced fruits and vegetables.

Antioxidants are susceptible to destruction in the presence of heat. So, vegetables must be cooked only under low flame to reap the best benefits. Regular consumption of these food items can prevent chronic inflammatory conditions.

A balanced diet along with exercise is essential for vegetarians to get a healthy body and mind.

