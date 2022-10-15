5 Easy Morning Yoga Poses & Exercises for Weight Loss

Morning yoga is a great way to start the day, as it wakes up a tired mind and sets the mood for the rest of the day. Doing yoga first thing in the morning can help you in many ways, like making you more flexible and strong, and reducing stress and anxiety. It can also help you control your weight.

Not surprisingly, most people think yoga doesn't help lose weight, as it's mostly about stretching and less about burning calories. Even though yoga might not show results right away, the gradual stretching and strengthening of muscles and tissues can give the body a toned look in the long run.

Moreover, when combined with a healthy and balanced calorie-deficit diet, morning yoga can yield excellent results on the weight-loss front. Read on to learn which yoga asanas you should perform every day to lose weight:

Morning Yoga Poses for Weight Loss

For best results, perform the following five asanas every day as soon as you wake up and on an empty stomach:

1) Balasana

Start the session by sitting on your yoga mat or a blanket on your knees and heels. Closing your eyes, rub your hands together to warm them up, and put your hands on your eyes for a while. Give yourself some time to wake up with this warmth on your face.

Inhale; open your eyes; keep your back straight, and stretch your neck to loosen up the muscles in the shoulders and neck. Put your hands on your heels behind you. As you let out an exhalation, lift your spin and the entire back, bringing your face down to the floor in front of you.

Pull the stomach in as far as you can, and let out all your breath. That will help loosen up the muscles in the neck, shoulders, and lower back so that you won't feel any pain while you practice. Stay here for a few breaths, say four breaths, and notice how the spine stretches out as you breathe.

2) Salabhasana

Let go of Balasana, and move into a prone pose on the floor. Stretch your arms and legs while lying on your stomach.

Take a deep breath in, and as you let it out, lift the upper and lower body about 30 degrees off the floor. Bring your arms out behind you to balance the body. Keep your focus on your lower stomach and pelvis, and move your body in both directions.

Take a deep breath, and hold the pose for about six breaths. As you exhale, go deeper into the pose, and keep your neck as high as you feel comfortable. This pose can help you lose fat in the belly and around your buttocks.

The muscles around the arms, hips, and stomach begin to get bigger, making the skin tight and strong around them. Slowly come out of the pose, and put your palms on the floor. After taking a few deep breaths, do the pose again.

3) Adho Mukha Svanasana

After getting out of Salabhasana, place your palms on the floor close to your chest. Take a deep breath in, and lift your body up, putting your foot on the floor. Let out all your breath, and rest your body on the feet and palms.

Bring the shoulders and head deep into the body, and lift the hips and the lower body up towards the ceiling. As you let your breath out, try to reach the floor with your head by moving the neck and head down.

This pose is a good way to start getting rid of belly fat and tightening the abdominal muscles by pulling in the stomach.

With each breath in, relax the body, and with each breath out, stretch deeper towards the legs, arms, shoulders, and chest.

Watch how the spine moves as you breathe. If you're comfortable, stay in this pose for about six breaths, and tighten your buttocks and stomach. This pose can help you lose fat in the stomach, chest, and bust.

4) Virbhadrasana I

From the Adho Mukha Svanasana, move your body up; bring your left foot close to your hands, and look up.

Taking a deep breath in, raise your arms above your shoulders and head; bend your left knee, and look up. Let out all your breath. Make sure the right foot is turned in about 20 degrees, and the left foot is turned out about 90.

As you bend your left knee, bring the stretch up with your arms, and feel it in your stomach.

It's important to stay in this position for six rounds of breathing, as the stretch around the upper leg and thighs, the entire abdomen, and the arms can help tone the muscles and, in the long run, reduce fat.

5) Viparita Virbhadrasana

From Virbhadrasana I, raise your left arm, and stretch it behind you. Place your right arm on your right calf to stretch the shoulders even more.

As you breathe in, loosen your body, and as you breathe out, expand, and lengthen the stretch with both arms. You should feel the stretch in the chest, shoulders, and abdomen. Put your head back a bit, and look up at the left hand's fingers.

Keep your balance for about six breaths, and make sure the knee doesn't go past the ankle and foot. Take deep breaths to stay here without falling over.

Takeaway

Yoga, when performed at various times of the day, has different benefits. Morning yoga is recommended for those who wish to lose weight, improve metabolism and removing morning sluggishness and lethargy.

When done on an empty stomach, morning yoga sessions can help warm up the body and organs, bringing them into action for the day ahead. Performing the aforementioned yoga asanas in the morning is especially beneficial for weight loss, as they wake up every part of the body.

