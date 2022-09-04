6 Best Yoga Exercises for Sore Shoulders

Shoulder injuries have become a widespread problem in recent times. If you operate in an environment that requires lifting or severe physical labor, you are likely to sustain a shoulder injury at some point.

However, shoulder injuries are not limited to physically active individuals. Even if you work from the comfort of your own home, shoulder pain is a possibility. This type of injury can be exacerbated by an awkward or poor posture brought on by prolonged sitting. Shoulder pain might also occur during routine activities such as housework. Shoulder and neck yoga can help alleviate this type of pain.

Yoga Exercises for Sore Shoulders

Let us take a look at six yoga exercises that are the most effective in relieving sore shoulders:

1) Child's Pose

A beginner-level asana, this pose provides an excellent stretch for your back, neck, and shoulders. The child's pose stretches the entire spinal column and elongates the back. It also rolls the shoulders to extend it and stretch your upper back.

Here's how you can do this simple asana:

Start by getting on all fours on your yoga mat.

Put your toes together, and descend your hips backwards onto your legs slowly.

Once there, lower your head, and place your mat beneath your forehead.

You can stretch your shoulders more by extending your arms in front of you.

You may also bend your elbows and place them on the mat.

Hold this position for at least five deep breaths in order to relieve tension in the back and shoulders.

2) Eagle Pose

As a beginner, you may feel awkward in this position, but once you feel the effects of the excellent stretch, you'll be amazed. You can perform this exercise while sitting at your desk too! Eagle pose stretches the shoulders and neck. It also targets the awkward area between the shoulder blades, which can be difficult to stretch.

Here's how you can do this simple asana:

Begin by bringing your arms perpendicular to the ground. Then, bend your elbows so that your arms form an L shape.

Cross one elbow over the other, and begin to rotate your arms around one another (or hug your arms together).

While doing so, squeeze the palms' interiors together.

Raise your elbows gently and extend your fingers towards the ceiling.

To increase the stretch even further, roll your neck forward towards your hands. This pose can be held for five to ten deep breaths.

3) Cross Body Shoulder Stretch

Your shoulder consists of four different joints that are connected by several muscles and tendons. Cross-body shoulder stretch is a simple yoga exercise that can be performed even while sitting at your desk. This stretching motion releases tension and stretches exhausted muscles.

Here's how you can do this simple asana:

Start by sitting upright with your back straight.

Take your right arm and stretch it across your chest with your arm straight.

Then, grasp your right arm with your left arm.

Bring your arm closer to your body.

Maintain the stretch for a few seconds.

Repeat this for five to ten breaths.

4) Puppy Pose

The benefits of a puppy pose include a healthy back and spine stretch. This position aids in opening your shoulders and releasing tension across the back of your shoulders and neck.

Here's how you can do this simple asana:

Position your hips above your knees and your shoulders above your wrists.

Your toes should be pointed and the tops of your feet should be flat on the mat.

Exhale slowly while extending your hands in front of you.

As your hands expand, you should lower your chest.

Rest your head against the mat and extend your arms before you and roll your shoulders forward.

Maintain this position while taking a few breaths.

Then, walk the hands back up to the all-fours position.

Carefully maintain a hip-width distance between your legs and no wider since wider legs can place excessive strain on the lower back.

You can repeat this between five and ten times.

5) Thread-the-Needle Pose

The shoulder is one of the most movable joints in the body. Thread-the-Needle pose helps you access your shoulder joint's complete range of mobility. It also stretches out your entire shoulder.

Here's how you can do this asana:

On your yoga mat, assume the table top posture on your hands and knees.

Knees and hands should be shoulder-width apart.

Begin by breathing and stretching your right hand above your head.

Then, begin to exhale as you lower your arm and weave it underneath your torso.

As your right arm passes beneath your body, weave it behind your left arm and lower your right cheek to the mat.

Hold this position before returning the arm to a neutral table position.

Perform the same action on the opposite side.

If you can take deep breaths while performing this stance, you will know that you are remaining within your range of motion.

Perform five to ten deep breaths in this position.

6) Bridge Pose

This pose enables your shoulders to stretch in a different direction, thus expanding your chest and shoulders. In addition to stretching the back, Bridge pose extends the back by rolling the shoulders back.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Start by resting on your back flat with your knees bent and hip-width apart.

Then, draw your heels close to your hands.

Inhale and slowly lift your hips higher as you exhale.

Aim to simultaneously inhale, elevate your hips, and squeeze your shoulder blades together.

This position can be supported by placing a yoga block beneath the lowest point of your spine.

Refrain from allowing your chin to fall onto your chest to prevent neck pain.

You can perform this pose for five to ten breaths to alleviate shoulder ache.

Bottom Line

Shoulders are frequently subjected to a great deal of tension and tightness due to daily activities, and this can be alleviated through the simple yoga stretches for the shoulder region. Perform these exercises regularly, and you will see a marked difference in your posture and shoulder pain.

