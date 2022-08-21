6 Best Yoga Exercises for Shoulders and Chest

Your shoulders and chest muscles are often wound up because of long hours of sitting or no physical activity. That makes these muscles very tight, and in the long term can cause them to weaken, leading to gradual loss of activity and range of motion.

In such cases, it's advisable to keep exercising and stretching these muscles so that they remain fit and in working condition.

Yoga Exercises for Shoulders and Chest

Check out these six yoga exercises for shoulders and chest to improve your posture and relax your muscles:

1) Salabhasana (Locust Pose)

The back and core muscles are stretched and strengthened in the locust pose, increasing spinal mobility. Sitting, for example, flexes the spine, while the locust stance stretches it. It opens up the chest, which can help you stand up straighter and prevent slouching.

Here's how it's done:

Begin by lying down on your belly, with your feet together, hands reaching back and palms down.

Extend your big toes straight back, and press down on the ground with all ten toenails to activate the quadriceps.

Rotate your inner thighs towards the ceiling to broaden your lower back.

Breathe in, and raise your head, chest, arms, and legs, leading with your inner thighs.

Roll your shoulders back and up, away from the floor, and reach out your hands towards your heels.

Keep the back of your neck long, and try to lift your sternum instead of lifting the chin.

To release from the pose, slowly relieve your arms, legs, and head to the floor.

2) Dhanurasana

The Dhanurasana strengthens, tones, and extends the muscles of the arm, leg, and feet. It also opens up the chest and shoulders.

Here's how it's done:

Lie down on your belly; you may place a blanket under your pelvis, if needed. Bend your knees, and try to reach your feet towards your torso while keeping your toes active.

Reach backwards with both hands, and grasp the outer edges of your ankles. Flex your feet.

Breathe in, and lift your head, rib cage, and shoulders. Breathe out, and lengthen your tailbone. Lift your thighs, and kick your legs back into your hands as you hold on firmly.

From this position, continue to lift your sternum as you gaze forward.

To release from the pose, release your hold on the ankles, and return to the starting position.

3) Bound Bridge Pose

It can prevent slouching and kyphosis (abnormal curvature of the spine) and reduce lower back pain. It's a great opener pose for the chest and shoulders.

Here's how you to do this exercise:

Lie down on your back, keeping your knees bent and feet hip-width distance apart on the floor.

Try to bring your feet as close to your body as possible such that you can touch your heels with your fingertips.

Breathe in, and slowly lift your hips up towards the sky to come into a bridge pose.

Interlace your fingers underneath your lower back, and squeeze your shoulder blades together.

Keep your lower abs engaged, and hold for eight breaths.

4) Cobra Pose

The cobra pose can aid with back pain relief, as it strengthens the muscles that support the spine and promotes its mobility. This workout makes the front of the body, chest and shoulders more open.

Here's how this exercise is done:

Start off by lying face down and belly down on the floor with your feet extended backwards, palms on the mat, and elbows stacked above the wrists.

Keep your abs engaged; breathe in to press into your palms to lift your head and chest off the mat while keeping your hands fixed on the mat.

Keep a slight bend in your elbows, and maintain your shoulders back and down. Hold the pose for three to five breaths, and slowly lower back down to the starting position.

Repeat for three rounds.

5) Bound Forward Fold

The forward fold stance improves digestion while stimulating the liver and kidneys. Additionally, bending forward soothes the mind, lessens tension, and lowers blood pressure. Keeping your hands bound behind your back can open and stretch the shoulders and chest.

Here's how this workout is done:

Stand upright on the floor, with your feet hip-width distance apart or wider. Interlace your fingers behind your lower back while keeping a slight bend in your elbows.

Breathe in to lengthen your spine. Bend your knees, and fold forward, resting your belly on your thighs. Pull your hands up and away from the lower back as far as they can go comfortably.

Hold the pose for eight breaths, and rise back up to standing on an inhale.

6) Child's Pose with Tricep Stretch

The child's pose is a great method to stretch the chest, low back, hips, and ankles while relaxing into a light triceps stretch.

Stretching the triceps increases range of motion, lengthens the muscles, and increases flexibility. With no or little equipment required, this pose can promote circulation, release connective tissue, and prevent muscle tightness.

Here's how it's done:

Get down on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Bring your toes together, and spread your knees out to the mat's edges.

As you walk your hands towards the top of the mat, sit your hips back into your heels. Bring yourself into the child's pose by placing your forehead on the mat.

As you lay your thumbs on the back of your neck, bring your hands together, and flex your elbows. Move your elbows a little bit closer to the top of the mat to deepen the stretch.

Take eight full breaths while closing your eyes.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav