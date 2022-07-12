7 Best At-Home Chest Exercises for Men

Are you someone who wish there are at-home chest exercises so that you don't have to go to the gym everyday? Well, you are in luck because there are some specific at-home chest exercises you can do to give your chest a good workout at home.

Although there aren't a variety of at-home chest exercises (all of them are basically different forms of push-ups), these workouts can target and strengthen your entire upper body from your arms to your shoulders, chest, upper back and core. They work out every muscle in the vicinity and can give you rock-hard pecs, if performed regularly.

Best At-Home Chest Exercises for Men

Check out these seven at-home chest exercises for men:

1) Regular Push-Ups

Push-ups target your entire body, from your shoulders to your abdominals. If you wish to work out your chest without equipment, push-ups are the gold standard.

Here's how you can do this at-home chest exercise:

Position your hands slightly wider than your shoulders, with your elbows slightly bent while being on all fours on the floor.

Extend your legs so that you are balanced on your hands and toes, with your feet separated by hip-width.

Pull your belly button near your spine. That will contract your abs and tighten the core.

Inhale as you bend your elbows to a 90-degree angle, and slowly drop yourself to the floor.

Return to the starting position by exhaling while clenching the chest muscles and pushing up through the hands.

2) Incline Push-Ups

Incline push-ups are an easier version of regular push-ups. The basic principle is that your hands must be higher than your feet to help you perform the push-up.

Here's how you can do this at-home chest exercise:

Stand in front of your box or bench. Kneel or bend down, and place both hands, fingers pointing forward, shoulder-width apart, either side of it.

Once your hands are in the correct place, return one leg at a time to the plank position. Before continuing, ensure your body is in a straight line, head aligned with the spine, and lower back not drooping.

Bend your arms to assist you in lowering your chest towards the box gradually. Straighten your arms to return yourself to a vertical position.

Repeat ten times for the first three sets.

3) Decline Push-Ups

Decline push-ups are an effective at-home chest exercise, although they're not as easy as incline push-ups. The technique and position of this exercise can push your pectoralis major and deltoid muscles.

Here's how you can do this at-home chest exercise:

Begin on your hands and knees, with your hands approximately shoulder-width apart or slightly wider.

Move your feet into position by stretching your torso and propping each foot individually on the bench or step. From the shoulders to the toes, your body should be in a straight line, with no drooping or arching at the hips.

Bend your elbows to lower your chest almost to the ground, pausing when your elbows reach your ribcage.

As you lower yourself to the ground, gently raise your head to allow for a full range of motion and to prevent hitting your nose or forehead on the ground. Avoid arching your back.

To return to the starting position, press up till your elbows are straight but not locked.

4) Plyometric Push-Ups

The chest, shoulders and triceps can be strengthened by performing plyometric push-ups, as they activate the fast-twitch muscle fibres in these areas. Strengthening them can help you gain muscle mass and strength.

Here's how you can do this at-home chest exercise:

Start in a high plank position or at the top of a pushup. Your torso should be in a straight line, core engaged and palms directly beneath your shoulders.

As if performing a push-up, lower your body till your chest almost touches the floor.

Apply enough force to your push-ups for your hands to leave the ground. Else, you may clap your hands together for increased difficulty.

Land lightly on the ground, and quickly begin your next repetition.

Perform two or three sets of five to ten repetitions.

5) One-Leg Push-Ups

One-leg push-up is an advanced version of the standard push-up. This exercise can give a serious workout to your arms, chest and core muscles, as you'll have to balance the weight of your entire body without your legs to support you.

Here's how you can do this chest exercise:

Start in a conventional push-up position, and elevate one leg off the ground.

Complete your set of repetitions (attempt to reach ten) with your glutes contracted before switching legs.

Alternately, you can alternate your legs between repetitions. Simply perform an even number of repetitions for each leg.

6) Diamond Push-Ups

Diamond push-ups are yet another variation of push-ups you can do at home to strengthen your chest muscles. Besides your arms and chest, they will also work out your core.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

Position your hands together under your chest while on all fours.

Position your index fingers and thumbs so that they contact, producing a diamond shape.

Extend your arms so that your torso is raised, and an imaginary straight line extends from your head to your feet.

Lower your chest towards your hands while maintaining a flat back and preventing your elbows from flaring out to the sides.

Stop right before your chest contacts the ground.

Push yourself back to the starting position.

7) Shuffle Push-Ups

Shuffle push-ups are another great exercise you can add to your chest routine. Here's how you can do this chest exercise:

Start in a regular push-up position, but instead of having both hands level, extend one in front and another at the back.

Perform a push-up. Switch hands, and attempt again.

Perform at least ten repetitions so that you complete an even number of repetitions with your hands in each position.

Takeaway

Perform the aforementioned seven exercises for a nice full body as well as chest workout.

