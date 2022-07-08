What Are Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Favorite Chest Workout Exercises That Help Him Stay Fit?

Arnold Schwarzenegger has assumed many roles over the years - actor, film producer, businessman and politician, but the one profession that brought him to fame is bodybuilding.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time (the other one being Ronnie Coleman), Schwarzeneggr has twice been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine (2004 and 2007).

Nicknamed the 'Austrian Oak', Schwarzenegger started lifting weights at the age of 15 and went on to win the title of Mr. Olympia seven times. A living bodybuilding legend, he still holds the record for being the youngest (23 years) to win the Olympia. The 'Arnold Sports Festival', which is the second-most important bodybuilding event after Mr. Olympia, has been named after him.

Besides his many achievements, Schwarzenegger is most renowned and well known for having one of the largest chests in the history of bodybuilding - measuring 57 inches in his prime. He's probably the best man alive to take tips from if you are looking to build your chest.

Chest Workout Tips by Arnold Schwarzenegger

To build a bulky chest like Arnold Schwarzenegger's, you need to constantly up the ante, and change your chest workout routine to really push yourself. Here we will look at a few of his favourite chest workouts that helped him build a 57-inch chest every bodybuilder dreams of.

1) Barbell Bench Press

Although its difficult to believe that Arnold Schwarzenegger likes this humble exercise that builds your chest and shoulders, it's indeed true. The legend himself says that it is "absolutely necessary for a big chest, (and) there is no exercise to replace it".

Here's how you can do a bench press:

Lying on a flat bench with your palms facing front and a barbell immediately over your chest, perform a chest press.

Your head, upper back and butt should all touch the bench, while your feet should rest flat on the ground.

Slowly lower the bar to the middle of your chest while maintaining direct elbow contact with the bar.

Pause, and return the bar to the initial position by pushing it upwards.

2) Pullover

Pullovers are an excellent exercise to build your chest and lats. Schwarzenegger says:

"The relationship between chest and back workouts is interdependent. If the latissimus dorsi muscles are not fully grown, the chest will not attain its maximum size".

Here's how you do it:

Holding a medium to heavy dumbbell, lie on a bench or stability ball with your back flat and your feet on the floor.

Keeping your core engaged, lift your arms to the sky, and cup the dumbbell with both hands above your chest while maintaining core engagement.

Maintaining a microbend in your elbows while keeping your low back pressed against the bench or stability ball, steadily lower your arms overhead till your biceps reach your ears.

Reverse the motion gradually to return the weight to the starting position.

3) Dumbbell Fly

Dumbbell flyes are among Arnold Schwarzenegger's favourite exercises, as they give the shoulders, chest and triceps an amazing workout.

Here's how you can perform the Dumbbell Fly:

Lying back on a flat bench with your hands facing each other, hold a pair of dumbbells at arm's length across your chest. (As a general rule, begin with around half the weight you would use for a dumbbell bench press.)

While maintaining a tiny bend in your elbows, lower the dumbbells directly out to your sides till you feel a deep chest stretch.

Pause, and gradually reverse the movement to return to the original position.

4) Parallel Bar Dips

Parallel bar dips are a compound exercise that works out your chest, shoulders, triceps, upper back and lower back. They are well known for helping add muscle mass to your upper body.

Here's how you can perform dips to build a chest like Arnold Schwarzenegger's:

Grab the dip station handles, and elevate yourself into the top position: arms straight, shoulders down and back, abs engaged, torso straight and ankles crossed.

Control your descent while keeping your forearms upright and your elbows tucked at your sides (not flaring). Stop when your arms are parallel to the ground.

Pause, and push yourself back up to the starting position to reverse the process.

Try these aforementioned chest exercises that Arnold Schwarzenegger himself recommends to get a large and muscular chest.

