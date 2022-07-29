6 Gentle Yoga Poses to Release Frozen Shoulder

Frozen shoulder or adhesive capsulitis is a condition in which the shoulder becomes rigid and shows severely restricted mobility.

Typically, a frozen shoulder begins with a joint inflammation, which eventually manifests as an immobile shoulder. It restricts daily activities, causing pain while trying to reach for anything or performing everyday tasks.

It is caused by carrying heavy backpacks or hormone imbalances that affect the fluids in the joints. It may result from tissue damage and lead to lasting harm if not treated promptly. In most patients, a chronic condition requiring bed rest or an accident can be the primary cause of frozen shoulders.

Gentle Yoga Poses to Release Frozen Shoulder

There are certain yoga poses you can try to release or relieve a frozen shoulder. Read about them below.

1. Seated Cat Cow Pose

Start off with this restorative pose that will gently warm up the shoulders, neck, and core. It is a good preparatory pose to release a frozen shoulder.

Here's how you perform this pose:

Begin seated on a yoga block with your legs crossed. Place your palms down on your knees and contract your abdominal muscles.

Take a breath as you lift your chest to the heavens, arching your back slightly, and assuming a seated cow stance. Extend your collarbones to create space in your chest and shoulders.

To assume a seated cat pose, curve your spine and tuck your chin to your chest as you exhale. Pull your abdomen in toward your spine and grab your knees as you lean back to extend your spine.

Continue to alternate between cow and cat stances for 8 breath cycles.

2. Eagle Arms

This pose eliminates stiffness in the rear shoulder and upper back by twisting the arms upwards.

Here's how you perform this pose:

Begin by sitting tall on a yoga block or chair.

Cross your right arm underneath your left and bring the palms together by wrapping the forearms around one another. Alternatively, place each hand on the opposing shoulder if this is unreachable.

Raise your elbows in line with your shoulders and press your forearms forward to feel a stretch in your upper back and shoulders.

Hold for eight breaths, then switch your arm crossing.

3. Puppy Pose

The puppy posture involves a gentle forward bending of the shoulders, which can be tough for a frozen shoulder. However, it releases frozen shoulder due to the stretching of the muscles.

Here's how you perform this pose:

Begin in a tabletop posture on your hands and knees, with the space between your knees equal to the width of your hips.

Maintain your hips above your knees and walk your hands forward until you can lower your forehead to the ground or a yoga block. Then, continue to walk your hands up the mat until your arms are fully extended.

Hold here and take eight deep breaths.

4. Bhujangasana

The cobra posture enhances the flexibility of the back muscles and fortifies the spine. It is beneficial for alleviating tension and stress in the neck and shoulders.

Here's how you perform this pose:

Place your palms on the ground in a flat position right beneath your shoulders. Straighten your elbows and tuck them into your sides.

Pause for a moment while looking directly down at your mat with a neutral neck position. Fix your pubic bone to the ground.

Inhale to raise the chest off the ground. Keep your low ribs on the ground and roll your shoulders back. Ensure that your elbows remain close to your sides. Do not permit them to spread like wings.

Maintain a neutral neck. Do not turn it up. Your focus should remain on the ground.

5. Supported Thread the Needle Pose

This position relieves stiffness in the upper back and the back of the shoulder. It relieves frozen shoulder due to the twisting movement of the arms.

Here's how you perform this pose:

On your hands and knees, assume the tabletop posture. Place a block between your hands at the lowest possible height.

Pick up your right hand and thread your right arm through the space between your left arm and left leg. Lower the right cheek to the block.

Rest the top of the right arm and hand on the ground while extending it straight out. Then, flip sides after eight calm breaths on one side.

6. Cow Face Arms

Use a strap in this position to increase the range of motion of your shoulder joint. It releases stiffness of the shoulder and extends the spine.

Here's how you can perform this pose:

Begin by sitting tall on a yoga block or chair.

Holding the strap with your right hand, extend your right arm toward the ceiling. Then, bend the right elbow and lower the right hand behind the head.

Reach your left arm behind your back and grasp the strap's opposite end.

Bring your hands as near together as possible by walking them towards one another.

Hold for eight breaths while feeling a stretch at the front of the left shoulder and the top of the right shoulder. Then, change sides.

Takeaway

Healing from a frozen shoulder varies from person to person, and depending on where you are in the healing process, certain yoga postures may be more difficult to achieve. It may be advisable to consult your doctor before attempting these yoga poses.

Always pay attention to your body and warm up the muscles beforehand using a heating pad. Stretch to the point where you feel a sensation, but not discomfort, when assuming the poses. Deeply inhale and exhale during each stance.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you suffer from a frozen shoulder? Yes No 0 votes so far